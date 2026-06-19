RCMP Name the Foal contest produces nine names for our new foals!

- Cadence - Kinsley, age 8, North Vancouver, British Columbia
- Cadet – Norah, age 10, Gander, Newfoundland
- Canada - Victor Sammurtok School (grades 3 and 4, Teacher Eda Martinovic) Chesterfield Inlet, Nunavut
- Canuck - Sadie, age 12, Victoria, British Columbia
- Chinook - Jerrett, age 11, Yellowknife, North West Territories
- Citadel - Raphael, age 10, Shannon, Quebec
- Clover – Daphne, age 14, Ottawa, Ontario
- Crimson - Anderson, age 5, Fredericton, New Brunswick
- Cruiser – Harlyn, age 4, Brandon, Manitoba
Contest winners will receive a 2026 Musical Ride horseshoe, a picture of the horse they named, and a certificate signed by RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme.
The RCMP has been breeding its own horses for more than 80 years and is internationally recognized for producing some of the finest horses in Canada.
For more information about the contest, and to learn more about the world-famous Musical Ride, visit: The Musical Ride | Royal Canadian Mounted Police
Link: https://rcmp.ca/en/news/2026/06/4354264
SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management
Contact information: Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations, Email: [email protected]
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