RCMP Name the Foal contest produces nine names for our new foals!

OTTAWA, ON, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The RCMP is happy to announce the winners, and winning names, for our 2026 "Name the Foal" contest. Once again, Canadian kids aged 14 and younger participated as individuals and from classrooms across the country.

The winning names will be given to nine adorable foals born recently at the RCMP's horse breeding farm in Pakenham, Ontario. In alphabetical order, the winning entries are: