RCMP Name the Foal contest produces nine names for our new foals!

Français

News provided by

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management

Jun 19, 2026, 14:48 ET

OTTAWA, ON, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The RCMP is happy to announce the winners, and winning names, for our 2026 "Name the Foal" contest. Once again, Canadian kids aged 14 and younger participated as individuals and from classrooms across the country.

The winning names will be given to nine adorable foals born recently at the RCMP's horse breeding farm in Pakenham, Ontario. In alphabetical order, the winning entries are:

  1. Cadence - Kinsley, age 8, North Vancouver, British Columbia
  2. Cadet – Norah, age 10, Gander, Newfoundland
  3. Canada - Victor Sammurtok School (grades 3 and 4, Teacher Eda Martinovic) Chesterfield Inlet, Nunavut
  4. Canuck - Sadie, age 12, Victoria, British Columbia
  5. Chinook - Jerrett, age 11, Yellowknife, North West Territories
  6. Citadel - Raphael, age 10, Shannon, Quebec
  7. Clover – Daphne, age 14, Ottawa, Ontario
  8. Crimson - Anderson, age 5, Fredericton, New Brunswick
  9. Cruiser – Harlyn, age 4, Brandon, Manitoba

Contest winners will receive a 2026 Musical Ride horseshoe, a picture of the horse they named, and a certificate signed by RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme.

The RCMP has been breeding its own horses for more than 80 years and is internationally recognized for producing some of the finest horses in Canada.

For more information about the contest, and to learn more about the world-famous Musical Ride, visit: The Musical Ride | Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Link: https://rcmp.ca/en/news/2026/06/4354264

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management

Contact information: Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management