Join us for the Musical Ride Sunset Ceremonies!

In addition to the Musical Ride, the show includes:
- the Governor General's Foot Guards Band
- a blessing by an Algonquin Elder
- the combined pipe bands of the RCMP and Ottawa Police Service
- the Capital Cowgirls
- a relay race by search and rescue dogs
- show jumping with RCMP horses
While admission to this family-friendly outdoor event is free, we'll be collecting cash and non-perishable food donations for the Ottawa Food Bank on Friday, June 26 and 27.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the show. Make sure to stop by the RCMP Foundation tent to pick up a souvenir!
Where: RCMP Musical Ride Centre, 1 Sandridge Road (St. Laurent Blvd. and Sandridge Road)
Public transportation: visitors can easily access the grounds via OC Transpo route 7
Parking: free parking available off Sir George-Étienne-Cartier Parkway (formerly the Rockcliffe Parkway) in a grassy field, but is dependent on the condition of the ground. Please plan accordingly.
Accessible parking: available off Sandridge Road, but spots fill up quickly so arrive early
The Sunset Ceremonies are a thank you to the people of the NCR and visitors from across Canada for supporting the RCMP.
Quick Facts
- The first recorded public display of the Musical Ride was in Regina, Saskatchewan in 1901.
- The Musical Ride troop consists of police officers, their horses and the Officer in Charge. The Musical Ride performance consists of a variety of intricate figures and cavalry drills choreographed to music.
- The Musical Ride tours every province on a rotational basis to ensure that Canadians across the country have an opportunity to see them perform.
- This year, the tour will be travelling to Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.
Associated Links
Canadian Sunset Ceremonies – What to know before you go
Musical Ride Tour Schedule
SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management
RCMP Media Relations (613) 843-5999, [email protected]
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