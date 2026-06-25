Join us for the Musical Ride Sunset Ceremonies!

In addition to the Musical Ride, the show includes:

the Governor General's Foot Guards Band

a blessing by an Algonquin Elder

the combined pipe bands of the RCMP and Ottawa Police Service

the Capital Cowgirls

a relay race by search and rescue dogs

show jumping with RCMP horses

While admission to this family-friendly outdoor event is free, we'll be collecting cash and non-perishable food donations for the Ottawa Food Bank on Friday, June 26 and 27.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the show. Make sure to stop by the RCMP Foundation tent to pick up a souvenir!

Where: RCMP Musical Ride Centre, 1 Sandridge Road (St. Laurent Blvd. and Sandridge Road)

Public transportation: visitors can easily access the grounds via OC Transpo route 7

Parking: free parking available off Sir George-Étienne-Cartier Parkway (formerly the Rockcliffe Parkway) in a grassy field, but is dependent on the condition of the ground. Please plan accordingly.

Accessible parking: available off Sandridge Road, but spots fill up quickly so arrive early

The Sunset Ceremonies are a thank you to the people of the NCR and visitors from across Canada for supporting the RCMP.

Quick Facts

The first recorded public display of the Musical Ride was in Regina, Saskatchewan in 1901.

The Musical Ride troop consists of police officers, their horses and the Officer in Charge. The Musical Ride performance consists of a variety of intricate figures and cavalry drills choreographed to music.

The Musical Ride tours every province on a rotational basis to ensure that Canadians across the country have an opportunity to see them perform.

This year, the tour will be travelling to Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.

Associated Links

Canadian Sunset Ceremonies – What to know before you go

Musical Ride Tour Schedule

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management

RCMP Media Relations (613) 843-5999, [email protected]