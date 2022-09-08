RCMP to honour its fallen members on September 11

REGINA, SK, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The heart and soul of the RCMP is its people and every day we pay respect to those who are no longer with us. The most visible act of remembrance is the RCMP National Memorial Service, held annually on the second Sunday of September. It honours regular members, special constables, auxiliary constables and civilian members – all who lost their lives under different circumstances, but all in the line of duty.

This year will be the first time the event is in person since the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous two services were hosted virtually, and the difficult decision was made to postpone adding new names to the Honour Roll. It was important that this tribute was done in a time when family, friends and coworkers could gather together.

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, three names will be added to the RCMP Cenotaph, Honour Roll Book and Memorial Wall: Constable Allan Poapst, Constable Heidi Stevenson and Constable Shelby Patton. This addition will bring the total number of fallen members to 246 since the creation of the North-West Mounted Police in 1873. All have left an everlasting mark on the Force and upon the lives of those they have served – the people of Canada.

The RCMP National Memorial Service will be streamed on the RCMP Depot Division YouTube channel . You can watch live or any time after the event.

Date: Sunday, September 11

Time: 9:00 AM (CST)

English: https://youtu.be/9mJuub7MpSI

French: https://youtu.be/gn0WA0THCio

This year's RCMP National Memorial Parade is not open to the general public.

Added security considerations

The RCMP has been made aware of possible planned protesting to take place at police facilities across the country on September 11. This is being addressed as high priority and additional security measures are in place. RCMP Depot Division is actively planning with the community and partner agencies to prepare for any potential risks.

Additional Links

Media invitation

Accredited members of the media are invited to attend the RCMP National Memorial Service. If you would like to attend this service, you are required to contact Depot Division Media Relations by email or phone to arrange for an escort. All media attendance requests must be submitted by 12:00 PM on Friday, September 9.

All members of the media are required to leave a piece of government-issued identification in order to receive a visitor's pass. Visitors must be accompanied at all times while at the RCMP Academy.

Media availability will follow the Parade. Interviewees will be announced on your arrival at the Fort Dufferin Guardroom.

8:00 a.m. – Media to arrive at the RCMP Academy

9:00 to 10:00 a.m. – Memorial Parade

10:00 to 10:30 a.m. – Media availability

Please park at the RCMP Heritage Centre (5907 Dewdney Avenue) and proceed on foot south on Bonner Drive to the Fort Dufferin Guard Room to receive a visitor's pass and meet with your escort.

