MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Central Region Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have prevented an attempt to smuggle suspected methamphetamine into Canada via mail service.

On July 21, 2025, a resident of Thunder Bay, Ontario, was arrested after allegedly taking possession of approximately 140 grams of suspected methamphetamine. The package, which originated in the United States and was addressed to the individual's residence, was seized by CBSA at a commercial cargo processing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Following the seizure, the package was transferred to the RCMP in Ontario. The RCMP then collaborated with TBPS in a joint enforcement operation that led to the arrest.

The estimated street value of the suspected methamphetamine is approximately $7,000 (Cdn).

The Thunder Bay Police Service has charged Gord Miesner, a 50-year-old male resident of Thunder Bay with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);

Importing of a controlled substance contrary to Section 6(1) of the CDSA.

The accused has been released on an undertaking and is expected to appear at the Thunder Bay Courthouse on August 27, 2025.

"The RCMP and CBSA work hand in hand to secure our international border. In this investigation, our strong partnership with Thunder Bay Police Service allowed us to collaborate effectively and use resources from both agencies to ensure a timely arrest and keep drugs such as methamphetamine off the streets."

- Inspector Tim Diebel, Operations Officer, Border Integrity, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Central Region.

"The impact of working collaboratively with the RCMP and partnering agencies is clear. The sharing of intelligence and resources strengthens our ability to combat the illicit trade and movement of controlled substances within Thunder Bay and the Northwest Region."

– Detective Staff Sergeant Rob Gombola, Investigative Services, Thunder Bay Police Service.

"Canada Border Services Agency officers are committed to disrupting organized crime and keeping dangerous substances out of our communities. From examining cargo in Winnipeg to supporting a smuggling investigation in Thunder Bay, we'll continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to keep Canadians safe."

- Joey Mackenzie, Director, Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division, CBSA Northern Ontario Region.

Fast Facts

Ontario RCMP's Border Integrity Unit protects over 2,700km of the Canada -US border from Quebec through the Great Lakes and to the Manitoba border. The Canada -US border is the longest, safest border in the world.

RCMP's Border Integrity Unit protects over 2,700km of the -US border from through the Great Lakes and to the border. The -US border is the longest, safest border in the world. CBSA officers enforce more than 100 Acts of Parliament, regulations, and international agreements at 1,200 ports of entry, preventing dangerous goods and people from entering Canada .

. With a presence across Canada , the RCMP is uniquely positioned to protect our border between ports of entry but also conduct follow-up investigations when necessary.

, the RCMP is uniquely positioned to protect our border between ports of entry but also conduct follow-up investigations when necessary. The RCMP works closely with other domestic and international law enforcement partners to combat the impact that cross border criminal activity is having on our communities.

