TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Following an extensive investigation led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Cybercrime Unit in Ontario and in collaboration with multiple domestic and international partner agencies, two individuals have been formally sentenced in connection with a sophisticated cyber fraud operation.

On August 13, 2025, Chakib Mansouri (30) and Majdouline Alouah (32) were sentenced after pleading guilty to several charges, including Fraud, Unauthorized Use of a Computer, and Laundering the Proceeds of Crime.

The investigation began in September 2022, when the RCMP partnered with several countries to assist the London Metropolitan Police in dismantling and arresting the admins and subscribers of a service called iSpoof. This service allowed subscribers to disguise (spoof) their telephone number when contacting unsuspecting victims. Often, subscribers would use this service to contact clients of Financial Institutions, purporting to be calling from the institution, alerting them to issues with their accounts and verifying personal details and security questions. They would then use this information to contact the Financial Institutions, purporting to be their clients and gain access to their accounts to then launder this money elsewhere.

In November 2022, the administrator of iSpoof was arrested in the UK and sentenced to 13 years in prison. The London Met reported losses worldwide of more than 100 million pounds, as a result of subscribers using the iSpoof service.

The data stolen by Mansouri and Alouah was used to create accounts on various online casino platforms, as well as to launder funds through cryptocurrency exchanges. RCMP investigators seized a significant quantity of electronic and financial evidence, along with luxury clothing items and a condominium. All assets were deemed to be proceeds of crime.

Sentencing Details:

Chakib Mansouri: 4 years and 9 months in a correctional facility.

Majdouline Alouah: 2 years and 9 months in a correctional facility.

Both individuals were ordered to pay restitution to their victims.

Both individuals have been in custody since their initial arrest in February.

The Cybercrime Unit would like to thank the following partners: the London Metropolitan Police, the Dutch National Police, EUROPOL, EUROJUST, Toronto Police, Peel Regional Police, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), and the National Cybercrime Coordination Centre (NC3) for all the hard work and collaboration provided during the course of the investigation.

"The success of this investigation highlights the strength of borderless collaboration. By combining efforts across jurisdictions and sharing expertise, we dismantled a sophisticated international fraud scheme that preyed on innocent citizens. This case is a clear example of what global cooperation can achieve when driven by a shared commitment to public safety."

-Inspector Patrick Poulin, Officer in charge of the Cybercrime Investigative Team, Central Region RCMP

Public Advisory

The RCMP urges all Canadians to take proactive steps to protect their financial information:

Use enhanced security features such as two-factor authentication and account alerts

Be cautious of unsolicited calls or texts claiming to be from financial institutions

If in doubt, do not respond--contact your bank or provider directly

If you believe you've been targeted or victimized by fraud, report it immediately to your local police department and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or Toll-free: 1-888-495-8501

The RCMP remains committed to protecting Canadians from cybercrime and holding offenders accountable.

Fast Facts

The RCMP Cybercrime Investigative Team (CIT) Toronto investigates the highest levels of cybercrime threatening Canadians and our national interests. This includes cybercrime directed against:

Institutions of government

Critical infrastructure of national importance

Key Canadian institutions and businesses with a high economic impact

Working in partnership with domestic and international partners to investigate, prosecute, and disrupt significant threats within the cybercrime ecosystem including criminals who develop malware, provide cybercrime services and infrastructure, and facilitate attacks against critical infrastructure, including Foreign State actors and advanced persistent threats.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre processed 49,432 reports in 2024 representing 34,621 victims who lost a total of $638,000,000.

