RCMP officers face up to $109,000 in immediate out-of-pocket costs to transition pension; major recruitment problem for SPS

SURREY, BC, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Transitioning from the RCMP to the delayed and unpopular Surrey Police Service (SPS) could cost most current RCMP Members up to $109,000 in an immediate, out-of-pocket costs.

The National Police Federation, which represents around 850 RCMP Officers in Surrey and ~7,000 Officers throughout British Columbia, retained the services of Westcoast Actuaries to study what it could cost Members to transition their pension from the RCMP to Surrey's unpopular new force. The results of that study show that early- and mid-career RCMP Members (32 to 42 years old) could face an estimated $79,000 to $109,0001 in out-of-pocket costs to transfer their pension.

This out-of-pocket expense would be required to 'top-up' a Member's RCMP pension value to have their full pensionable service credits recognized if they join the BC Municipal Pension Plan (BC MPP) used by municipal police forces in the province. Based on the demographics of RCMP Members in most detachments, this cost would apply to about 70 to 75% of Members.

"The costs of this transition continue to pile up for everyone," said Brian Sauvé, President, National Police Federation. "Taxpayers in Surrey got stuck with an 11% property tax increase including a 300% increase in the homeowner levy in part due to the tripling of transition costs. Now many hardworking RCMP Members who may be considering a transfer face very difficult and immediate personal cost implications in a region with an already exceptionally high cost-of-living."

An exclusive survey of RCMP Members in Surrey conducted in 2020 by the RCMP confirmed that less than 14% of current RCMP Members would consider applying to work with the SPS. To date, the SPS has only hired a handful of senior management positions, with no actual boots on the ground.

"This adds to a major recruitment problem for the SPS and provides further evidence that this transition is in complete disarray," added Sauvé. "Surrey's Mayor said this police force would be up and running by April 1, 2021. All they have done is hire a handful of executives, with the three most senior being former RCMP Officers who do not live in Surrey and have little to no experience there. Mayor McCallum sold people on an idea that he had no plan to deliver, and the costs are skyrocketing for everyone."

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP front-line Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by negotiating the first-ever Collective Agreement for RCMP officers, and on increasing resources, equipment, training and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/

1The transfer value and cost are estimated based on average salary, years of services, overtime, market conditions and other variables.

SOURCE National Police Federation

For further information: Media contact: Fabrice de Dongo, Manager, Media Relations, [email protected], (647) 274-7118

