REGINA, SK, Sept. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - RCMP officers dedicate their lives to the service of Canadians. Every year, on the second Sunday of September, the RCMP gathers to pay respect and honour those who have lost their lives in the line of duty at the RCMP National Memorial Service.

On Sunday morning, the Memorial Parade was held on the historic Sleigh Square at the RCMP Academy. On parade were troops of cadets, RCMP officers from across the country, veterans, the RCMP Pipes and Drums, as well as the cadet band. Dignitaries, government officials, partner agencies, families, friends and community members attended the memorial to pay tribute.

With solemn gratitude, we mark this year with no new names added to the Honour Roll. The RCMP is forever grateful to the fallen who gave their lives for the safety and security of Canadians. Their courage and sacrifice will always be remembered.

The RCMP National Memorial Service is available on the RCMP Depot Division YouTube channel.

Quotes:

"We are honoured to host the RCMP National Memorial here at the RCMP Academy. This year holds special meaning, as we mark the 140th anniversary of Depot Division. Reaching such a milestone reminds us of the lasting strength and resilience of the RCMP community and how important it is to come together to reflect, to grieve and pay tribute to these lives that touched so many."

Chief Superintendent Mike Lokken, Commanding Officer, Depot Division

"The RCMP National Memorial is a solemn occasion to honour and grieve our fallen members while reflecting on the daily sacrifices made by police officers in service to the communities we serve. Our fallen heroes gave their lives to protect Canadians and we owe them our deepest gratitude and respect. The RCMP will forever remember their courage, service and sacrifice."

Mike Duheme, RCMP Commissioner

Background

The RCMP National Memorial Service is an annual event hosted at the RCMP Academy, Depot Division, on the second Sunday of September. This day marks the dedication of the Cenotaph, which was unveiled at Depot on September 8, 1935, and includes the enduring tradition that began in 1876 when RCMP members, auxiliary members, recruits and veterans would parade to honour their fallen comrades on Sleigh Square.

