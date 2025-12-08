OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police's National Cybercrime Coordination Centre (NC3) and Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) are pleased to announce the launch of Maple Disruption 2025, a cross-sector sprint aimed at disrupting and preventing cybercrime and fraud affecting Canadians.

Through this initiative, NC3 and CAFC are bringing together a diverse group of cyber and counter-fraud experts from over 25 organizations to identify and disrupt the systems that fraudsters and cybercriminals rely on to commit their crimes, including malicious email addresses, phone numbers, and cryptocurrency accounts.

During the sprint, law enforcement agencies will collaborate with representatives from Canadian partner organizations including financial institutions, telecommunications services, tech companies, cryptocurrency exchanges, government agencies, non-profit organizations, academic institutions and more. By working with partners to proactively disrupt and degrade key enablers of fraud and cybercrime, we can stay ahead of emerging threats and ensure the safety of our community.

The RCMP's NC3, the CAFC and its partners look forward to sharing the results of this collaboration after the sprint concludes on December 11.

Canadians can contribute to Maple Disruption. If you have experienced or witnessed a fraud or cybercrime, contact your local police immediately and report the incident online on the Report Cybercrime and Fraud website or by phone at 1-888-495-8501. Even if you are not a victim, you should still report the incident. You can also report phishing SMS messages to 7726 (SPAM on most keypads).

Backgrounder – Maple Disruption 2025 Partners

In addition to the RCMP's National Cybercrime Coordination Centre (NC3) and Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), more than 25 partners are participating in the 2025 Maple Disruption sprint (December 8-11, 2025). These include, but are not limited to:

Alberta Securities Commission

Autorité des marchés financiers

Central 1

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)

Competition Bureau Canada

Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)

Desjardins

Equifax Canada Co.

Google, LLC

Interac

Meta

Microsoft

National Bank of Canada

NCFTA

NDAX Canada Inc.

NetBeacon Institute/Public Interest Registry

Ontario Securities Commission

Ottawa Police Service

RCMP Federal Policing Cybercrime

RCMP Federal Policing Financial Crime

Royal Bank of Canada

Scotiabank

Sun Life

Sûreté du Québec

Université de Montréal – Clinique de cyber-criminologie

