RCMP's National Cybercrime Coordination Centre and Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre Launch Maple Disruption 2025 to Combat Cybercrime and Fraud
Dec 08, 2025, 14:35 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police's National Cybercrime Coordination Centre (NC3) and Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) are pleased to announce the launch of Maple Disruption 2025, a cross-sector sprint aimed at disrupting and preventing cybercrime and fraud affecting Canadians.
Through this initiative, NC3 and CAFC are bringing together a diverse group of cyber and counter-fraud experts from over 25 organizations to identify and disrupt the systems that fraudsters and cybercriminals rely on to commit their crimes, including malicious email addresses, phone numbers, and cryptocurrency accounts.
During the sprint, law enforcement agencies will collaborate with representatives from Canadian partner organizations including financial institutions, telecommunications services, tech companies, cryptocurrency exchanges, government agencies, non-profit organizations, academic institutions and more. By working with partners to proactively disrupt and degrade key enablers of fraud and cybercrime, we can stay ahead of emerging threats and ensure the safety of our community.
The RCMP's NC3, the CAFC and its partners look forward to sharing the results of this collaboration after the sprint concludes on December 11.
Canadians can contribute to Maple Disruption. If you have experienced or witnessed a fraud or cybercrime, contact your local police immediately and report the incident online on the Report Cybercrime and Fraud website or by phone at 1-888-495-8501. Even if you are not a victim, you should still report the incident. You can also report phishing SMS messages to 7726 (SPAM on most keypads).
Backgrounder – Maple Disruption 2025 Partners
In addition to the RCMP's National Cybercrime Coordination Centre (NC3) and Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), more than 25 partners are participating in the 2025 Maple Disruption sprint (December 8-11, 2025). These include, but are not limited to:
- Alberta Securities Commission
- Autorité des marchés financiers
- Central 1
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)
- Competition Bureau Canada
- Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)
- Desjardins
- Equifax Canada Co.
- Google, LLC
- Interac
- Meta
- Microsoft
- National Bank of Canada
- NCFTA
- NDAX Canada Inc.
- NetBeacon Institute/Public Interest Registry
- Ontario Securities Commission
- Ottawa Police Service
- RCMP Federal Policing Cybercrime
- RCMP Federal Policing Financial Crime
- Royal Bank of Canada
- Scotiabank
- Sun Life
- Sûreté du Québec
- Université de Montréal – Clinique de cyber-criminologie
