OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Twenty-one Canadian law enforcement agencies and government partners worked together to intensify their efforts to keep dangerous substances out of our communities. Over the course of five months, partners collaborated with a collective goal of disrupting illegal fentanyl production and distribution in Canada. This initiative, dubbed the National Fentanyl Sprint 2.0 (the "Sprint 2.0") was coordinated and endorsed by the Canadian Integrated Response to Organized Crime (CIROC) and resulted in the reported seizure of a total of 386 kg of fentanyl, significant amounts of other illicit drugs and led to 8,136 reported arrests and charges.

The Sprint 2.0 ran from May 20 to October 31, 2025, and mobilized law enforcement agencies across Canada to focus their enforcement efforts on fentanyl traffickers, targeting production labs, distribution networks and financial enablers. The Sprint 2.0 emphasized the importance of financial investigations, recognizing that dismantling the economic infrastructure of organized crime is a strong deterrent and the key to long-term success.

CIROC agencies conducted bail compliance checks, tracked seizures and charges, as well as shared information with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) and other partners abroad.

Today, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Assistant Commissioner Bonnie Ferguson and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) Deputy Director General Benoit Dubé – co-chairs of CIROC – announced the results of the Sprint 2.0.

During the Sprint 2.0, law enforcement from more than 100 agencies across Canada reported 8,136 arrests and charges, and the seizure of large quantities of drugs and other commodities, including but not limited to:

386 kg of fentanyl

270 kg of precursor chemicals

217 individuals arrested for trafficking fentanyl while on bail

$13.46 million in cash

5,989 kg of cocaine

1,708 kg of methamphetamine

Several investigations launched prior to and during the Sprint 2.0 remain active.

Combatting the critical threats to public health and public safety posed by the presence of these substances in the illegal drug supply remain a high priority for Canada.

Fentanyl and its analogues are key drivers of the opioid crisis in Canada. The Sprint 2.0 was an opportunity to demonstrate the cohesion and dedication of Canada's law enforcement agencies at all three levels of government to counter the production and distribution of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids in the country.

This effort comes on the heels of the initial sprint, which ran from December 9, 2024, to January 18, 2025, and in that short time, significant results were reported. With more participants, the Sprint 2.0 results show the significance of what can be achieved when law enforcement, intelligence agencies and government partners work together.

QUOTES

"CIROC's purpose is clear: to coordinate efforts to detect, pursue, counter and disrupt organized crime. Canadian law enforcement, intelligence agencies and government partners working together is key to keeping our communities safe. The results announced today speak to the tenacity of countless law enforcement members who pursue all avenues to disrupt and dismantle fentanyl importation, production and trafficking."

Bonnie Ferguson, RCMP Assistant Commissioner and CIROC Co-Chair

"The significant results of the combined efforts of Canadian law enforcement agencies and key partners in the Fentanyl Sprint 2.0 show that we are flexible in our response to combat the illegal drug trade at every stage. By facilitating the sharing of intelligence, best practices and resources, CIROC enables a unified approach that allows partners across the country to tackle criminal networks involved in fentanyl and opioid trafficking, their enablers and illicit commodities."

Benoît Dubé, SQ Deputy Director General and CIROC Co-Chair

