OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - From December 8-11, 2025, partners from more than 25 organizations came together as part of Maple Disruption 2025, an operational sprint coordinated by the RCMP's National Cybercrime Coordination Centre (NC3) and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC). This sprint targeted and disrupted the tools that fraudsters and cybercriminals rely on to commit crimes.

Maple Disruption partners worked together to identify instances of suspected fraud and coordinated over 3000 disruptive actions against fraud enablers. These included:

shutting down malicious email accounts

blocking malicious phone numbers

taking phishing websites down

flagging suspicious transactions

blocklisting criminal cryptocurrency addresses linked to fraud

This is the first of more sprints to come. The RCMP's NC3 and CAFC look forward to bringing more partners together in the future to join in the coordinated fight against cybercrime and fraud in Canada.

Quotes

"Canadians are under increasing threat from sophisticated cybercrime networks. These crimes are complex and far-reaching. Maple Disruption 2025 exemplifies what the cyber security community can do when all partners communicate openly and draw on each other's expertise in preventing cybercrimes. The RCMP is proud to have hosted this landmark event and thanks all our partners for their key contributions."

Marie-Claude Dandenault, Deputy Commissioner, Specialized Policing Services, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

"On behalf of the RCMP's NC3 and the CAFC, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all the partners who participated in Maple Disruption 2025. This success sets the stage for similar actions in the future, with cyber and fraud defenders from various sectors coming together to shut these threats down before they can affect Canadians."

Chris Lynam, Director General of the National Cybercrime Coordination Centre and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Quick facts

Canadians reported over $648-million in losses to the Canadian Anti- Fraud Centre in 2024.

Centre in 2024. Cybercrime and fraud are serious criminal offences. Anyone who commits fraud or a cybercrime could face real consequences, including potential jail time, a criminal record, and limitations on travel and employment.

are serious criminal offences. Anyone who commits or a cybercrime could face real consequences, including potential jail time, a criminal record, and limitations on travel and employment. Report Cybercrime and Fraud is the newest way for Canadian fraud and cybercrime victims to report incidents for themselves or others. Users can report anonymously and can even submit information on suspicious activity they witness online, whether they themselves were a victim or not.

is the newest way for Canadian and cybercrime victims to report incidents for themselves or others. Users can report anonymously and can even submit information on suspicious activity they witness online, whether they themselves were a victim or not. The RCMP's National Cybercrime Coordination Centre is responsible for coordinating and supporting cybercrime investigations with domestic and international partners.

The Canadian Anti- Fraud Centre is a national police service that gathers intelligence on fraud across Canada, helps victims and assists police of jurisdiction with enforcement and prevention efforts.

