RCMP Musical Ride saddles up for Canada Day Celebrations

The performances take place at the RCMP Musical Ride Centre, 1 Sandridge Road (St. Laurent Blvd. and Sandridge Road). Visitors can access the grounds via OC Transpo route 7. Free parking is available off Sir George-Étienne-Cartier Parkway (formerly the Rockcliffe Parkway).

The event is a way to thank the people of the NCR for their support of the RCMP. On July 1 and 2, non-perishable food and cash donations will be collected to support the Ottawa Food Bank. We're asking spectators to help us "Cram the Carriage" with the goal of filling an entire horse-drawn carriage by the end of the 2nd. On July 3, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress will collect donations to support displaced Ukrainian families in Ottawa.

Admission to this family friendly event is free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the show!

For more information on the Canada Day celebrations and what to know before you go, please visit: www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/celebrate-canada-day-weekend

"We're excited to be able to perform again right here at home. It's special to us as this is our way to thank the people of the NCR for their ongoing support of the RCMP. We're hoping for a huge turnout in celebration of Canada Day."

— Superintendent Kevin Fahey, Officer in Charge, Musical Ride and Heritage Branch, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

The first recorded public display of the Musical Ride was in Regina, Saskatchewan , in 1901.

, in 1901. The Musical Ride is composed of a troop of police officers, their horses and the officer in charge. It consists of the execution of a variety of intricate figures and cavalry drill choreographed to music.

When touring, the Musical Ride travels to every province on a rotational basis every four years to ensure that Canadians across the country are given an opportunity to see them perform.

The last Musical Ride tour was in 2019.

The 2020 and 2021 tour years were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

