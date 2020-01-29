RCMP Musical Ride Open House and Community Food Drive

OTTAWA, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is inviting the public to its annual Open House and Food Drive at the Musical Ride Centre on Saturday, February 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This year the RCMP has partnered with Canadian Heritage to make the Open House an official Winterlude activity. It is an opportunity for the public to meet the horses and riders at the stables of the world-famous Musical Ride. The event will also feature demonstrations from RCMP specialized units, family-friendly activities and displays of police equipment. Be sure to bring your camera to take photos with the Musical Ride horses and riders.

The Mountie Shop will be open and door prizes will be awarded throughout the day.

Admission and on-site parking are free; however, we encourage donations for the Ottawa Food Bank. This is an indoor event.

The Musical Ride Centre is located at 1 Sandridge Road (at St. Laurent Blvd.) accessible by OC Transpo bus #7. The grounds can also be accessed off the Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier Parkway.

For more information on the event, please visit: http://www.rcmp.gc.ca/en/musical-ride-open-house

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: RCMP Media Relations: (613) 843-5999, [email protected]