RCMP Longitudinal PTSD Study protocol paper published

REGINA, SK, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The RCMP Academy is pleased to highlight that the first official paper was released for the RCMP Longitudinal PTSD Study. The RCMP Protocol Paper, published in the Health Promotion and Chronic Disease Prevention in Canada Journal (HPCDP Journal), features a novel study protocol for assessing and reducing post-traumatic stress injuries (PTSI) in the RCMP and those who serve.

Public Safety Personnel (PSP) play a critical role in keeping our communities safe. In the course of day-to-day work, PSP respond to many traumatic incidents. These increased exposures put them at greater risk for PTSI.

Led by R. Nicholas Carleton, Ph. D, of the University of Regina, this 10-year study investigates PTSI, including but not limited to, Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), among RCMP officers. The study officially began with cadets in April 2019, and after a few pandemic related delays, it is now well underway.

RCMP Cadets have the opportunity to take part in this innovative and important research. Participation is voluntary and begins on the very first day of training. It continues through graduation, first postings, and the first five years of the member's career.

This protocol paper is a "roadmap" of the RCMP Longitudinal PTSD Study, designed to evaluate an evidence-informed, proactive system of mental health assessment and training among the RCMP. The paper lays out the study so that it can be replicated and will establish a standard for conducting similar research in the future.

Early data and training developed from the study is already having a positive impact on mental health of the participants and cadets. Findings and best practices stemming from the study will help inform policy and action - first for the RCMP and ultimately to other public safety organizations both nationally and internationally.

Quotes:

"Depot is one of a Regular Member's first experiences of the RCMP. Being part of this ground-breaking study will help us glean important data to improve emotional resilience. We know more and more each day about mental health and as the training academy for the RCMP, instilling good techniques and practices will have a big impact on resilience throughout these future officer's careers."

- Inspector Kimberley Pasloske, Acting Training Officer, RCMP Depot Division

"Here at Depot, we do not support the outdated attitude that mental health injuries are not real. Contributing to this innovative, and important study is one way we are shifting awareness around mental health and wellness. The findings from this study have the potential to advance the way mental health is monitored, assessed, and treated in the RCMP."

- Chief Superintendent Sylvie Bourassa-Muise, Commanding Officer, RCMP Depot Division

"I want to emphatically thank the RCMP, RCMP Academy and the Government of Canada for their vision, leadership and unwavering support of the RCMP Longitudinal PTSD Study. Public Safety Personnel (PSP) from Canada and around the world are watching because they believe we may have finally built what will be an evidence-based solution to protect PSP mental health."

- R. Nicholas Carleton, Ph. D Scientific Director, Canadian Institute of Public Safety Research and Treatment

Background

In a global first and unprecedented study, the RCMP began a 10-year longitudinal study investigating post-traumatic stress injuries (PTSI) within the RCMP. The study begins with cadet participation, and will follow those cadets after they become members in the field for a period of five years.

The RCMP PTSI study is a critical part of the Federal National Action Plan on PTSI. The RCMP is the technical authority on this project, however is not involved in gathering or analyzing the information provided by the participants in the study. The study is led by researchers in the Department of Psychology, Faculty of Arts at the University of Regina. The RCMP's role is simply to connect cadets with the research team on the first day of training.

Related Links

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: Communication Services, RCMP Depot Division, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, [email protected] / Tel: 639-625-3933