OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is announcing the launch of the Report Cybercrime and Fraud website, a new national system for individuals, businesses and organizations to report incidents of fraud and cybercrime.

Administered by the RCMP's National Cybercrime Coordination Centre (NC3) and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), this new system serves as a central repository of fraud and cybercrime reports from across the country. The information gathered from these reports will help police solve individual cases, disrupt cybercriminal activities, form a more complete picture of how these threats are affecting Canadians and ultimately prevent further victimization.

It is estimated that only 5-10% of all fraud and cybercrime incidents are currently reported in Canada, whether due to embarrassment, fear of reputational damage, or a lack of awareness of what resources are out there. Report Cybercrime and Fraud now offers a centralized, user-friendly system for the victims and witnesses of these crimes. Remember, your report will not only help police respond to your case, but it could prevent others from falling victim.

If you or someone you know is a victim of fraud or cybercrime:

Stay calm and gather all the information you can on the incident

Report it to your local police and your financial institutions

Visit Report Cybercrime and Fraud and click 'Report online'. Upload any evidence you have of the incident. This could include images or screen captures, proof of transaction or receipts, or text messages and emails

"Anyone can fall victim to fraud or cybercrime, whether as an individual or as part of a business or organization. That is why it is so important for all Canadians to know exactly where to go if they experience an incident. The launch of Report Cybercrime and Fraud marks a huge step forward in reducing the impact of these crimes in Canada by providing victims with a centralized resource to report fraud and cybercrime, and giving law enforcement the information needed to respond effectively."

Mike Duheme, Commissioner, Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

"Everyone has a role to play in fighting fraud and cybercrime, including reporting incidents to Report Cybercrime and Fraud. This new system will help law enforcement make connections between cases, bring cybercriminals to justice, and proactively shut these threats down. Together, we can help keep all Canadians safe from cybercrime and fraud."

Marie-Claude Dandenault, Deputy Commissioner, Specialized Policing Services, Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Report Cybercrime and Fraud is the newest way for Canadian fraud and cybercrime victims to report incidents for themselves or others. Users can report anonymously and can even submit information on suspicious activity they witness online, whether they themselves were a victim or not.

is the newest way for Canadian and cybercrime victims to report incidents for themselves or others. Users can report anonymously and can even submit information on suspicious activity they witness online, whether they themselves were a victim or not. The new website is not a replacement for existing reporting channels. It is important that victims continue to report incidents to their local police as well as to the new reporting system.

Critical infrastructure organizations, government departments and agencies, and IT security practitioners should continue to report cyber incidents to the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security.

Canadians reported over $648 million in losses to the CAFC in 2024.

Cybercrime and fraud are serious criminal offences. Anyone who commits fraud or a cybercrime could face real consequences, including potential jail time, a criminal record, and limitations on travel and employment.

are serious criminal offences. Anyone who commits or a cybercrime could face real consequences, including potential jail time, a criminal record, and limitations on travel and employment. Report Cybercrime and Fraud delivers on a commitment made under the National Cyber Security Action Plan.

delivers on a commitment made under the National Cyber Security Action Plan. The RCMP's NC3 is responsible for coordinating and supporting cybercrime investigations with domestic and international partners.

The CAFC is a national police service that gathers intelligence on fraud across Canada, helps victims and assists police of jurisdiction with enforcement and prevention efforts.

