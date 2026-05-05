HAMILTON, ON, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Federal Policing – Central Region, with the help of several law enforcement partners, has successfully disrupted the flow of illicit drugs in the Greater Toronto Area and Quebec. The 18-month long investigation, initiated by the RCMP's Serious and Organized Crime unit in Hamilton-Niagara, focused on a large-scale money laundering and drug trafficking operation.

During the course of the investigation, more than 30 search warrants were executed at multiple locations and resulted in the seizure of a large quality of controlled substances and criminal proceeds including:

153 kilograms of cocaine

10 kilograms of heroin

Half a kilogram of ketamine

Nearly $1.6 million in bulk Canadian currency

One prohibited firearm

One vehicle

The total estimated value of the controlled substances seized exceeds $4.4 million.

One individual is outstanding and an arrest warrant has been issued for drug-related charges.

As a result of the investigation, six individuals were arrested in connection with drug trafficking, and are facing a total of seven criminal charges:

Panagiotis Cheliotis (52) of Quebec, is facing one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance including cocaine, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Valeria Masas-Montano (32) of Toronto, is facing one count of trafficking a Schedule I substance including cocaine, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Quoc Nguyen (38) of Toronto, is facing one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance including heroin, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act .

. Robert Pinnsoneault (36) of Montreal, one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance including cocaine, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Austin Le (30) of Mississauga, is facing one count of trafficking a Schedule I substance including cocaine, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Yeung Cheung (48) of Quebec, is facing one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance including cocaine and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and the Criminal Code, respectively.

The RCMP would like to thank its law enforcement partner agencies, including the Ontario Provincial Police, Toronto Police Service, York Regional Police, Peel Police Service, Surete du Quebec, Montreal Police Service, and the Canada Border Services Agency, for their collaboration on this complex and large-scale investigation.

"Organized crime investigations of this scale require time, persistence, and strong partnerships. Over the past 18 months, RCMP investigators have worked diligently alongside our law‑enforcement partners to dismantle a complex drug‑trafficking operation. This investigation sends a clear message that those who profit from illicit drugs will be identified and held accountable."

Inspector Lucio De Simone, Officer-in-Charge, Hamilton-Niagara Detachment, RCMP Federal Policing – Central Region

Photos of the seized items can be viewed on the RCMP's newsroom website.

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SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

Contact Information: RCMP Federal Policing - Central Region (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]