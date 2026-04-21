OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Ontario has successfully concluded a 2-month investigation that dismantled a significant cannabis distribution network operating across multiple jurisdictions using various distribution methods, including the mail system. The investigation began when RCMP officers received information from Canada Post that a parcel destined for the Northwest Territories was found to contain a large quantity of cannabis and other cannabis biproducts.

Working in close collaboration with Canada Post, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and FINTRAC, investigators were able to uncover a network of individuals receiving orders and shipping their product using an online website "Culture Cannabis Canada". Through the website, the network was shipping cannabis, cannabis-based products and Psilocybin (schedule lll substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act) to numerous provinces and territories throughout Canada.

On March 10, 2026, the RCMP executed two search warrants at two Ottawa south residences. Investigators seized a total of 485 kg of dried cannabis, 36 kg of hash, 18 kg of Psilocybin and over 7000 cannabis-infused edibles, cannabis-infused vapes and unstamped tobacco with a total approximate street value of over $5.5 million dollars. RCMP officers also seized $115,360.00 in Canadian currency and one vehicle used in the commission of the offences.

The RCMP Federal Policing – Central Region, Serious and Organized Crime Unit arrested and charged the following individuals:

Julie Michelle Langevin (41) of Ottawa, Ontario with:

Possession of illicit cannabis under Section 8 of the Cannabis Act.

Unauthorized distribution of cannabis over 30g under Section 9 of the Cannabis Act.

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution under Section 9 of the Cannabis Act.

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling it under Section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act.

Importation of something to be used in the distribution of cannabis under Section 13(1) of the Cannabis Act.

Promotion of cannabis in a manner that could be appealing to a young person under Section 17(1) of the Cannabis Act.

Possession of a schedule lll substance for the purpose of trafficking under Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of property obtained by crime in excess of $5000 under Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Possession of unstamped tobacco for the purpose of selling under Section 121.1(1) of the Criminal Code.

Deepak Parmar (33) of Ottawa, Ontario with:

Possession of illicit cannabis under Section 8 of the Cannabis Act.

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution under Section 9 of the Cannabis Act.

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling it under Section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act.

Promotion of cannabis in a manner that could be appealing to a young person under Section 17(1) of the Cannabis Act.

Possession of a schedule lll substance for the purpose of trafficking under Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of property obtained by crime in excess of $5000 under Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Possession of unstamped tobacco for the purpose of selling under Section 121.1(1) of the Criminal Code.

Isha Bhardwaj (33) of Ottawa, Ontario with:

Possession of illicit cannabis under Section 8 of the Cannabis Act.

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution under Section 9 of the Cannabis Act.

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling it under Section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act.

Promotion of cannabis in a manner that could be appealing to a young person under Section 17(1) of the Cannabis Act.

Possession of a schedule lll substance for the purpose of trafficking under Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of property obtained by crime in excess of $5000 under Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Possession of unstamped tobacco for the purpose of selling under Section 121.1(1) of the Criminal Code.

All three were released on an undertaking and are due to appear in Ottawa court on May 5, 2026.

The RCMP would like to thank its partners, including Canada Post, CBSA and FINTRAC for their collaboration on this investigation.

"The RCMP is reminding parents to exercise vigilance as most of the edible products seized were marketed for young children. This operation underscores the RCMP's commitment to combating organized crime, protecting Canadian communities, and working with partners to stop the flow of harmful substances in and out of the country."

-Staff Sergeant Martin Gauthier, Acting Officer-in-Charge, Serious and Organized Crime, RCMP Federal Policing - Central Region

If you have any information related to drug trafficking, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

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SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

Contact information: RCMP Federal Policing - Central Region (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]