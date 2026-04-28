TORONTO, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Federal Policing – Central Region has laid charges against the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RPX Gold Inc. (RPX), formerly known as Red Pine Exploration Inc., with fraudulent activity under the Criminal Code.

This investigation was initiated in 2024 by the Toronto Integrated Market Enforcement Team (IMET) as part of its mandate to monitor capital markets activity in Canada. The investigation involved a comprehensive review of corporate records and laboratory data, digital forensic analysis, and witness statements

It is alleged that Quentin Yarie, the former CEO of RPX, altered mining assay results over multiple years, which RPX reported in an overstatement in their 2023 Technical Report of between 62,000 and 87,000 gold ounces in their resource. Following the public announcement of these alleged irregularities, RPX's stock price declined significantly.

RPX is a publicly traded mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) and the Over-the-Counter Quotation Bureau (OTCQB) in the United States.

As a result of the investigation, Quentin Yarie was charged with:

Fraud against RPX Gold Inc. contrary to section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Fraud Affecting the Public Markets contrary to section 380(2) of the Criminal Code

Forgery contrary to section 368(1)(c) of the Criminal Code

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto on June 5, 2026.

"Canada's capital markets rely on accurate and truthful disclosure to maintain investor confidence. Allegations of this nature undermine the integrity of the marketplace, and the RCMP remains committed to investigating and holding accountable those who are suspected of manipulating or misrepresenting material information."

Staff Sergeant Tony Gollob, Acting Officer-in-Charge, Toronto Integrated Market Enforcement Team, RCMP Federal Policing, Central Region

Fast Facts

The RCMP's Toronto Integrated Market Enforcement Team is a specialized unit that is mandated to protect the integrity of Canada's Capital Markets by detecting, investigating and deterring capital market fraud.

According to Natural Resources Canada based on S&P Market Intelligence data, as of December 2024, Canada is home to about half of the world's publicly listed mining and mineral exploration companies. Source: Canadian Mining Assets - Natural Resources Canada

The RCMP encourages Canadians to conduct thorough due diligence prior to investing. If you have any information about fraudulent investment schemes, money laundering or any other criminality, you can contact your local police, the Federal Policing – Central Region RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

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SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

Contact Information: RCMP Federal Policing - Central Region (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]