OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Federal Policing – Central Region has charged a federal government consultant for fraudulently overbilling the Government of Canada.

In the summer of 2021, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) launched an investigation into a federal consultant who concurrently worked on multiple Shared Services Canada contracts held by multiple different private sector contractors reporting to multiple different technical authorities. Evidence indicated that the consultant had submitted fraudulent timesheets that resulted in overbilling between May 2020 and June 2022. PSPC referred the case to the RCMP for a possible criminal investigation.

Following the referral, the RCMP's Sensitive and International Investigations (SII) Unit opened an investigation after it was determined that the consultant may have been fraudulently overbilling. Investigators obtained statements from prime contractors while examining timesheets to confirm that the consultant had overbilled the Government of Canada on separate contracts. The RCMP also uncovered that while he was collecting HST, the contractor failed to pay his remittance to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

As a result, Andrew McDermott (62) of Ottawa and his company AM Government Consulting Inc. face two counts of Fraud over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Court for Andrew McDermott will be at the Ottawa Courthouse, 161 Elgin Street, Ottawa, Ontario, on May 5, 2026.

The RCMP would like to thank its partners, including the CRA and PSPC, for their collaboration on this investigation.

"The Government of Canada is committed to taking action against improper, unethical and illegal business practices. We hold individuals and companies accountable for their misconduct while protecting federal expenditures. Public Services and Procurement Canada has safeguards in place to detect wrongdoing and protect the integrity of the federal procurement system. We thank the RCMP for their thorough investigation."

-- Catherine Poulin, Assistant Deputy Minister, Departmental Oversight Branch, Public Services and Procurement Canada.

"This investigation is a great example of collaboration between the RCMP and PSPC. It demonstrates that we are committed to keeping our nation safe, by protecting the integrity of the federal government and preventing the abuse of taxpayers' dollars."



-- Supt. Jeremie Landry, Officer in Charge, Sensitive and International Investigations Unit, RCMP Central Region.

Fast facts

The SII unit investigates sensitive and international crimes threatening Canada's interests such as those directed towards the institutions of government, public officials, the integrity of the Crown, or otherwise imperil Canada's political, economic and social integrity.

Individuals who have information related to illegal or illicit activities in Government of Canada contracting can report it anonymously to the Federal Contracting Fraud Tip Line or directly to the Special Investigations and Disclosure Directorate by emailing them at spac.dgsdivulgationinterne-dobinternaldisclosure.pspc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca.

The RCMP's core values guide our daily activities. All employees are expected to live and model the values in their work. This investigation shows our commitment to serving with excellence.

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SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

Contact information: RCMP Central Region (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]