RCMP disrupts and dismantles Ontario-based synthetic drug lab

STURGEON FALLS, ON, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Ontario has arrested and charged seven individuals in relation to an investigation that led to the dismantling of a synthetic drug lab and the seizure of over $550,000 of suspected controlled substances.

Investigators with the RCMP's Transnational Serious and Organized Crime (TSOC) Unit and the Integrated Synthetic Enforcement Team (ISET) working in close collaboration with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and Clandestine Laboratory Investigative Response Team, uncovered a network of individuals operating a clandestine drug laboratory on a property along the Trans-Canada Highway in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario.

On June 18, 2026, the RCMP, with the assistance of its partners, executed a series of search warrants at multiple locations. Officers located and dismantled an active clandestine drug-producing laboratory and seized approximately 42 kg of suspected MDMA, 7 kg of suspected methamphetamine, and controlled precursors.

Subsequent search warrants, including within three sea-can shipping containers, uncovered an additional 540 kg of suspected controlled precursor chemicals and catalysts commonly used in the production of synthetic drugs. Among the seized chemicals were gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), used in the production of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), and nitric acid, a substance associated with the manufacture of methamphetamine and explosives. These hazardous and highly corrosive substances were stored in unsafe conditions, posing significant risks to public safety and first responders.

The RCMP Federal Policing – Central Region, Transnational Serious and Organized Crime Unit arrested and charged the following individuals in connection with the investigation:

Brian Luong (48) of Nobleton, Ontario with:

Possess a substance included in Schedule I to wit: Methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Produce a substance included in Schedule I to wit: Methamphetamine, contrary to section 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Conspire to commit the indictable offence of Possession for the Purpose of trafficking to wit, a controlled Scheduled substance, contrary to s. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and did thereby commit an offence under s. 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Conspire to commit the indictable offence of Production of a controlled Scheduled substance, contrary to s. 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and did thereby commit an offence under s. 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Sebastian Toulouse (31) of Sturgeon Falls, Ontario with:

Conspire to commit the indictable offence of Possession for the Purpose of trafficking to wit, a controlled Scheduled substance, contrary to s. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and did thereby commit an offence under s. 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Conspire to commit the indictable offence of Production of a controlled Scheduled substance, contrary to s. 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and did thereby commit an offence under s. 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Jason Brian Kaye (53) of Niagara Falls, Ontario with:

Possess a substance included in Schedule I to wit: Methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Produce a substance included in Schedule I to wit: Methamphetamine, contrary to section 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Conspire to commit the indictable offence of Possession for the Purpose of trafficking to wit, a controlled Scheduled substance, contrary to s. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and did thereby commit an offence under s. 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Conspire to commit the indictable offence of Production of a controlled Scheduled substance, contrary to s. 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and did thereby commit an offence under s. 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Danika Landry (34) of Niagara Falls, Ontario with:

Conspire to commit the indictable offence of Possession for the Purpose of trafficking to wit, a controlled Scheduled substance, contrary to s. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and did thereby commit an offence under s. 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Conspire to commit the indictable offence of Production of a controlled Scheduled substance, contrary to s. 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and did thereby commit an offence under s. 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Pierre-Yves Fleury (38) of Longueuil, Quebec with:

Possess a substance included in Schedule I to wit: Methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Produce a substance included in Schedule I to wit: Methamphetamine, contrary to section 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Conspire to commit the indictable offence of Possession for the Purpose of trafficking to wit, a controlled Scheduled substance, contrary to s. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and did thereby commit an offence under s. 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Conspire to commit the indictable offence of Production of a controlled Scheduled substance, contrary to s. 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and did thereby commit an offence under s. 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Hang Lin (50) of Scarborough, Ontario with:

Possess a substance included in Schedule I to wit: Methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Produce a substance included in Schedule I to wit: Methamphetamine, contrary to section 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Conspire to commit the indictable offence of Possession for the Purpose of trafficking to wit, a controlled Scheduled substance, contrary to s. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and did thereby commit an offence under s. 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Conspire to commit the indictable offence of Production of a controlled Scheduled substance, contrary to s. 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and did thereby commit an offence under s. 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

James Wen Liu (45) of Markham, Ontario with:

Possess a substance included in Schedule I to wit: Methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Produce a substance included in Schedule I to wit: Methamphetamine, contrary to section 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Conspire to commit the indictable offence of Possession for the Purpose of trafficking to wit, a controlled Scheduled substance, contrary to s. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and did thereby commit an offence under s. 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Conspire to commit the indictable offence of Production of a controlled Scheduled substance, contrary to s. 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and did thereby commit an offence under s. 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Danika Landry was released on an undertaking with conditions. Sebastian Toulouse and James Wen Liu were released on Bail conditions. Brian Luong was remanded in custody. Jason Kaye, Pierre-Yves Fleury and Hang Lin are awaiting bail hearings.

The RCMP would like to thank its partners, including the OPP, York Regional Police, the Niagara Regional Police Service, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal for their support and collaboration on this investigation.

Quotes

"The dismantling of this synthetic drug lab is a significant disruption to criminal activity in Ontario. By removing these drugs, precursor chemicals and production capabilities from circulation, investigators have helped prevent substantial harm to our communities. This outcome is a testament to the strong partnerships and collaborative efforts of all agencies involved in this investigation."

-Superintendent Chris McGillis, Officer-in-Charge of Criminal Operations, RCMP Federal Policing - Central Region

"Synthetic drug labs present significant safety concerns and require specialized investigative and response capabilities. Through the expertise of the investigators involved, this laboratory was safely dismantled, preventing further production and reducing the risks associated with these dangerous substances. The success of this operation reflects the strength of intelligence sharing and coordinated enforcement efforts between policing partners."

-OPP Chief Superintendent Mike Stoddart, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau

Fast Facts

The Integrated Synthetic Enforcement Team (ISET), previously known as Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR) for Central Region, is a specialized unit based out of Toronto West Detachment under the Serious and Organized Crime umbrella which responds to potentially dangerous and highly hazardous chemical incidents throughout Ontario. The ISET team may also be called on to provide assistance to municipal and provincial police services, as well as other federal government agencies





If you have any information related to clandestine labs, drug trafficking, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.





RCMP's core values guide our daily activities. All employees are expected to live and model the values in their work. This investigation shows our commitment to serving with excellence. We make use of intelligence gathering and experience to keep our communities safe.

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SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

Contact information: RCMP Federal Policing - Central Region (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]