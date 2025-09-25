OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The RCMP has published two guides to provide information and support to families of homicide victims and missing persons. The guides are trauma-informed and are reflective of the needs identified in family testimony during the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Both guides can be used by any police service in Canada, not just the RCMP.

The guide related to homicide victims helps explain the entire criminal justice system process from police investigation to parole. The guide related to missing persons includes a worksheet that is useful for someone reporting a missing person.

Extensive consultation was done over two years including multiple federal departments, other police agencies, CACP committees, Indigenous and victim organizations, faith communities, municipal and provincial governments and medical examiners/coroners. The guides are not Indigenous-specific but contain considerable information aimed at Indigenous families, including financial and community supports. Similarly, the guides are inclusive of the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community. The guides are available to extended family, friends, and community members regardless of the jurisdiction of the victim or family.

The guides can be found online and physical copies will be distributed to RCMP detachments in remote communities, and community partners across the country.

Quote

"Through our work with families and through the testimony heard during the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, we have heard there is a need for more information from police on what happens when a loved one is missing. Losing a loved one or having a loved one missing is heartbreaking. These are traumatic experiences and retaining information can be difficult. These guides are intended to provide important information to families, so they can review and reflect in the level of detail that is right for them."

- Mike Duheme, RCMP Commissioner

Link: https://rcmp.ca/en/news/2025/09/rcmp-develops-trauma-informed-family-guides-provide-information-and…

