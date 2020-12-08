New category, Women of Courage, honours three women who stood up for Canada's values even when it meant risking their lives.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The National Police Federation would like to congratulate the late Constable Heidi Stevenson for being named to the 2020 edition of Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners. Each year, the Women's Executive Network releases a list of talented women whose contributions to their workplace and the communities they serve deserves special merit.

Thousands of talented women across the country are nominated annually to the Top 100 list, but only a select few are chosen. This year's Top 100 list features a new category – Women of Courage – to recognize the extraordinary women whose work carried inherent risks and, tragically, their lives.

The late RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson joins the late Captain Jenn Casey and the late Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough as the inaugural, posthumous recipients of this new category.

"We take bittersweet pride in congratulating the late Cst. Heidi Stevenson for recognition on this prestigious list, and hope this provides at least some measure of solace to her family, her friends, and her former colleagues, many of whom are still suffering the trauma of the worst mass shooting in Canadian history," said Brian Sauvé, President, National Police Federation. "Yet we also take this moment to congratulate all of this year's winners in the other categories, and we wish them continued achievements over the course of their careers," he said.

The choice to enter policing is not made lightly. Our front-line Members and all police put their lives on the line every shift, often with little recognition and inadequate resources. Recognition such as this WXN honour is rare and greatly appreciated by all our Members.

RCMP Members continue to protect Canadians and are professional in the work they do every day to keep communities and Canadians safe. Their dedication to serve their country is unwavering.

