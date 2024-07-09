OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - RCMP Federal Policing's Sensitive and International Investigations Unit (SII) has charged a federal government consultant for fraudulently overbilling the Government of Canada.

In the summer of 2021, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) launched an investigation into a federal consultant who undertook contract work with eight separate Government of Canada departments and Crown corporations. Evidence indicated that the consultant had submitted fraudulent timesheets that resulted in overbilling by an estimated $250,000 between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021. PSPC referred the case to the RCMP for a possible criminal investigation.

The RCMP SII opened an investigation after it was determined that the consultant may have been overbilling. The RCMP obtained statements from prime contractors while examining timesheets to confirm that the consultant had overbilled the Government of Canada on separate contracts.

As a result, Clara Elaine Visser (63) faces the following charge:

Fraud over $5000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code

Court for Clara Elaine Visser will be at the Ottawa Courthouse, 161 Elgin Street, Ottawa, Ontario, September 6, 2024.

"The Government of Canada is committed to taking action against improper, unethical and illegal business practices. We hold individuals and companies accountable for their misconduct while protecting federal expenditures. Public Services and Procurement Canada has safeguards in place to detect wrongdoing and protect the integrity of the federal procurement system. We thank the RCMP for their thorough investigation." — Catherine Poulin, Assistant Deputy Minister, Department of Oversight Branch, Public Services and Procurement Canada.

"This investigation is a great example of collaboration between the RCMP and PSPC. It demonstrates that we are committed to keeping our nation safe, by protecting the integrity of the federal government and preventing the abuse of tax payers' dollars." — Supt. Jeremie Landry, Officer in Charge, Sensitive and International Investigations Unit, Central Region, RCMP.

Fast facts

The SII unit investigates sensitive and international crimes threatening Canada's interests such as those directed towards the institutions of government, public officials, the integrity of the Crown, or otherwise imperil Canada's political, economic and social integrity.

Individuals who have information related to illegal or illicit activities in Government of Canada contracting can report it anonymously to the Federal Contracting Fraud Tip Line or directly to the Special Investigations and Disclosure Directorate by emailing them at spac.dgsdivulgationinterne-dobinternaldisclosure.pspc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca.

The RCMP's core values guide our daily activities. All employees are expected to live and model the values in their work. This investigation shows our commitment to serving with excellence.

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: rcmpontario

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

Website: RCMP in Ontario

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

Contact information: RCMP Central Region (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]