OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Following extensive work by Public Safety Canada and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the Government of Canada is pleased to announce that the RCMP can now participate in Clare's Law in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Clare's Law legislation allows police to disclose a person's prior intimate partner violence information to a current or former intimate partner — or third party such as a parent — through a provincially-established process. This will help Canadians make informed decisions about their safety, and the safety of their intimate partner relationships.

The Government of Canada and the RCMP took immediate steps to ensure full participation in Clare's Law legislation across Canada, while respecting the RCMP's obligations under the federal Privacy Act. This included consultations with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner, and Federal and Provincial governments, culminating in amendments to the RCMP Regulations, 2014.

While this work was ongoing, stop-gap measures were put in place in Saskatchewan, which was the first province in Canada to enact Clare's Law legislation. These measures ensured that anyone in Saskatchewan who came forward with concerns and was identified by the RCMP as being at risk, was provided access to victim services, relevant information, and other resources to enhance their safety.

Now that the necessary regulatory changes are in force, the RCMP is finalizing Privacy Impact Assessments to ensure its full participation in Clare's Law in Saskatchewan and Alberta — the two provinces that have passed Clare's Law legislation. Privacy Impact Assessments are necessary when a new program or process is created that includes the disclosure of personal information.

With the completion of this important work, the RCMP will be able to fully support these important intimate partner violence initiatives where the legislation is enacted and the RCMP is the police of jurisdiction.

Quotes

"Victims and survivors of intimate partner violence now have another ally across Canada. I look forward to seeing the RCMP's continued work with partner agencies and the Government of Canada as we seek solutions to the serious problem of intimate partner violence."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"Now, no matter where you live in Canada, the RCMP will be able to fully support victims and survivors of intimate partner violence where provincial and territorial governments enact this legislation. With these steps, the RCMP is demonstrating our commitment to keeping families and communities safe."

- Brenda Lucki, RCMP Commissioner

Quick Fact

Clare's Law legislation originated in the United Kingdom in response to the murder of Clare Wood by her intimate partner in 2009.

