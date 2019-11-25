RCMP arrest two individuals in relation to Cocaine Importation

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - On November 4th 2019, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers in Mississauga, Ontario intercepted a package transiting international borders containing a total of 999 grams of cocaine, consigned to an address in Markham, Ontario. This package was later turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), for further investigation.

On November 18th, 2019, RCMP officers attended a business establishment where two females, later identified as Leelah Stanley and Candice Taylor, were observed taking possession of the package and attempting to depart by vehicle. The RCMP arrested Stanley and Taylor a short distance from this business establishment.

Leelah Stanley (21 years old) from Brampton, ON was charged with the following:

Importation of a controlled substance (Cocaine) into Canada - contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);

- contrary to the (CDSA); Conspiracy to possess a controlled substance (Cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking -contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC);

(CCC); Possession of a controlled substance (Cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking-contrary to the CDSA;

Conspiracy to import controlled substance (Cocaine) into Canada – contrary to the CCC.

Candice Taylor (23 years old) from Shelburne, ON was charged with the following:

Importation of a controlled substance (Cocaine) into Canada - contrary to the CDSA;

- contrary to the CDSA; Conspiracy to possess a controlled substance (Cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking -contrary to the CCC;

Possession of a controlled substance (Cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking-contrary to the CDSA;

Conspiracy to import controlled substance (Cocaine) into Canada – contrary to the CCC;

– contrary to the CCC; 3 counts of possession of an Identity document that related to or purported to relate to another person contrary to the CCC.

Both females are presently being held in court and are to re-appear on November 26th in Newmarket Court.

"Any substance or product that may put the safety of Canadians at risk is of great concern to the RCMP. We work in partnership with CBSA and others to ensure public safety locally and internationally." stated Barry Dolan, Officer in Charge of the RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment.

"The Canada Border Services Agency works diligently to interdict contraband at our ports of entry and secure our border. We are proud of the effective collaboration with the RCMP and other law enforcement partners to keep narcotics off our streets." Stated Lisa Janes, Canada Border Services Agency Regional Director General, Greater Toronto Area Region

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live, however your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more successful. If you have any information about the trafficking of Methamphetamine or wish to report other criminality, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

