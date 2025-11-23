JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Nov. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Prime Minister's Office

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on the margins of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Prime Minister congratulated the President on hosting a successful COP30 Summit and outlined Canada's new climate competitiveness strategy to catalyse low-carbon investment and reduce emissions.

The leaders discussed opportunities to deepen bilateral trade and investment between Canada and Brazil. The Prime Minister and the President agreed to intensify negotiations on a Canada-Mercosur free trade agreement. With a combined GDP of more than $4 trillion, Mercosur represents significant opportunities for Canadian workers, businesses, and exporters in sectors such as industrial goods, chemicals, forestry, and seafood.

Prime Minister Carney and President Lula agreed to remain in contact.

Associated link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]