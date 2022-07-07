POINT EDWARD, ON, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) - Southern Ontario Region are determined to stop illegal drugs from entering Canada.

On June 21, 2022, a commercial transport truck driver arrived at the primary inspection booth at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ontario. The truck was subsequently referred for secondary examination where border services officers noted concealed suitcases. Detailed inspection of the suitcases led to the discovery of 100 brick-shaped objects of suspected cocaine (100 kilograms). The driver was arrested and, along with the suspected narcotics, transferred to the custody of the RCMP. The RCMP charged 62-year-old Nick Shah of Toronto, Ontario with:

Importation of cocaine, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

The matter is currently before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia, Ontario.

"The CBSA and RCMP are Canada's first line of defence, and we're supporting their great work. This significant seizure exemplifies the crucial role these enforcement agencies play in ensuring public safety. Outstanding work by all involved!"

- The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"We have so much pride for our officers and the solid display of dedication to their roles. The CBSA and RCMP have an excellent working relationship, which results in the ongoing security at our national borders. The diligence in intercepting harmful narcotics, and interrupting smuggling attempts, makes a profound difference in the safety of all within Canada."

- An Nguyen, District Director, St. Clair District Operations, Canada Border Services Agency

"This successful investigation is another great example of how partnerships protect our communities across Canada. Working together, the RCMP Federal Police and the CBSA have once again removed harmful drugs from our neighbourhoods, protecting innocent Canadians and ensuring the safety of Canada's borders."

- Deputy Commissioner, Michael Duheme, Federal Policing, RCMP

