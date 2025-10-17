MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - A joint investigation by the Central Region (Ontario) Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has led to the arrest of three individuals for smuggling illegal drugs into Canada. On August 28th, the CBSA in Montreal intercepted a shipment containing suspected Ketamine and alerted the RCMP. The package, which originated in Belgium, contained 5.59kg of concealed Ketamine, a dangerous anesthetic drug with an approximate street value of nearly $225,000. The package was handed over to the RCMP before it could reach its intended destination in Scarborough, Ontario.

Seized weapons, cash and drugs (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region)

The RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment conducted an investigation into the shipment and suspected importers leading to the arrest of three Scarborough residents. Following the arrests, RCMP officers executed a search warrant at the residence of the accused which led to the seizure of a significant quantity of illicit substances in both powder and pill form. In addition to the drugs, officers recovered drug paraphernalia, a handgun, stun batons, various electronic devices, and a Lexus SUV.

The Central Region RCMP has charged:

Braden Van Nguyen (21), of Scarborough, Ontario, with:

Importing a Controlled Substance, contrary to section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) for smuggling 5.59 kilograms of suspected Ketamine into Canada; Possession of a Controlled Substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA; Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada; Careless storage of a firearm, contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada; Careless storage of prohibited ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada; Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code of Canada; Possession of a restricted firearm without a licence, contrary to section 91 of the Criminal Code of Canada; Possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number has been altered, defaced or removed, contrary to section 108 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Qihang Lin (21), of Scarborough, Ontario, with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA; Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada; Possession of a prohibited weapon, to wit: a high voltage pulse baton, contrary to section 91 of the Criminal Code of Canada; Interfere with or obstruct any radio communication, to wit: a cell phone jammer, contrary to section 10 of the Radio Communications Act.

Xuanran Zhang (22), of Scarbough, Ontario, with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA; Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code of Canada; Possession of a prohibited weapon, to wit: a high voltage pulse baton, contrary to section 91 of the Criminal Code of Canada; Interfere with or obstruct any radio communication, to wit: a cell phone jammer, contrary to section 10 of the Radio Communications Act.

Zhang and LIN have been released on bail with multiple conditions.

Nguyen remains in custody and is scheduled for court date on October 20, 2025.

"This seizure is just one example of the many ways that criminals are attempting to import illegal drugs from around the world, and highlights the increasing exploitation of courier and postal services to smuggle illegal drugs into Canada. Thanks to the coordinated efforts from CBSA and RCMP investigators, a large quantity of dangerous drugs has been prevented from reaching our communities."

- Inspector John McMath Officer in Charge, RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment.

"I commend the exceptional work of our CBSA officers in this operation. Their expertise in intercepting and seizing this substantial narcotics shipment, combined with effective collaboration with the RCMP, was instrumental in facilitating a joint operation that resulted in significant arrests. Such actions exemplify our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our communities from illicit activities."

- Adriano Giannini, CBSA director of Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Divisions, Quebec Region.

Fast Facts

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are committed to intercepting and investigating smuggling attempts at our border and disrupting organized crime.

The illegal import of Ketamine or other controlled substances through courier and postal services continues to be exploited by transnational organized crime groups and their networks.

The RCMP supports the CBSA's mandate at the ports of entry from inbound and outbound criminal threats through criminal investigations and prosecutions related to narcotic smuggling.

With a presence across Canada, the RCMP is uniquely positioned to protect our border between ports of entry, but also conduct follow-up investigations when necessary.

The RCMP and the CBSA work closely in an investigative capacity, along with other domestic and international law enforcement partners, to combat the impact that cross border criminal activity is having on our communities.

If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

For the latest narcotics statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

