MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Central Region (Ontario) RCMP Cybercrime Investigative Team (CIT) played a pivotal role in an international investigation that led to the sentencing of Canadian citizen, Cameron Albert Redman, who was convicted in the United States for his involvement in a sophisticated cybercrime scheme targeting Twitter's Partner Support Portal.

In May 2022, Redman, 22, of Mississauga, Ontario, unlawfully obtained access to a Twitter (X) account management tool. Redman made the support tool available for purchase via an online forum. This access contributed to conspirators illegally gaining control over highly valuable digital assets called Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), at a significant loss to the lawful owners of the stolen assets. Redman and his co-conspirators defrauded over 200 victims and profited approximately $794,000; almost all of the victims were from the United States. The FBI and RCMP worked collaboratively, by sharing information that helped advance their respective investigations.

Redman departed Canada and was later arrested by the Portuguese authorities in Portugal. He was extradited to the United States and, on July 29, 2025, sentenced for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit aggravated identity theft. In addition to a prison sentence to be served in the United States, he agreed to pay restitution to victims. Due to the successful prosecution of Mr. Redman in the United States, the Canadian law enforcement investigation has been concluded.

"This investigation underscores the increasingly complex nature of cybercrime and the critical importance of collaboration and information sharing across all levels of law enforcement. Through ongoing and coordinated effort by municipal, provincial, federal and international partners, a cybercriminal who defrauded victims of several million dollars was held accountable and brought to justice. The RCMP is proud to have been part of this successful international investigation."

-Inspector Patrick Poulin, Officer in Charge Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cybercrime Investigation Team – Central Region.

Fast Facts

The RCMP Cybercrime Investigative Team (CIT) Central Region investigates the highest levels of cybercrime threatening Canadians and our national interests.

We work in partnership with domestic and international partners to investigate, prosecute, and disrupt significant threats within the cybercrime ecosystem including criminals who develop malware, provide cybercrime services and infrastructure, and facilitate attacks against critical infrastructure, including Foreign State actors and advanced persistent threats.

If you have any information relating to this or any other acts of fraud, contact local police, or one of the contacts below:

The Canadian Anti- Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501

Centre at 1-888-495-8501 Anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time

Contact information

RCMP Central Region (Ontario)

Communications & Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: rcmpontario

YouTube: RCMP_Ontario_GRC

Website: RCMP in Ontario

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region