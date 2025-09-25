MILTON, ON, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Central Region Royal Canadian Mounted Police (Ontario) has successfully dismantled one of the largest known drug trafficking operations conducted via the dark web in Canadian history. This landmark, multi-agency investigation has led to multiple arrests and the seizure of significant quantities of illicit narcotics.

The dark web is a hidden and encrypted part of the internet that is not accessible by regular search engines. It requires special software in order to access, and is often used to facilitate criminal activity, such as the sale of illegal drugs, weapons, and other illicit goods and services. Criminals use the dark web in an attempt to conceal their identity and evade law enforcement.

Following the takedown of a dark web marketplace by German authorities, the RCMP was contacted regarding several Canadian-based users linked to suspected drug trafficking. One of these referrals led to an investigation initiated by the RCMP Cybercrime Unit in Vancouver, British Columbia, which was subsequently transferred to the Serious and Organized Crime Unit in Milton, Ontario due to the nature and scope of the suspected criminal activity. The unit worked diligently with RCMP Cybercrime teams as well as FINTRAC, JCAT Europol (an international cybercrime taskforce), and Canada Post Security to analyze the data from the takedown of the dark web platform.

Results from the data analysis helped RCMP investigators identify a Canadian-based drug vendor known as "RoadRunna", a sophisticated criminal enterprise that used these dark web platforms to distribute controlled substances across Canada. Further investigation into the drug trafficking network revealed multiple individuals directly involved in the operation, which was responsible for shipping around 400 packages weekly across the country.

The execution of several search warrants led to the seizure of 75 kilograms of various narcotics (including cocaine, MDMA, meth, heroin, and ketamine), 10,000 tablets of prescription and non-prescription pills, a number of electronic devices, and drug distribution materials, including "RoadRunna" branded packaging.

As a result of the seizures, the RCMP arrested and charged the following individuals:

Raphael Magdales (40), of Toronto, ON , was charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Traffic a Schedule I Substance contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code, and one count of Possession of Proceeds of Crime contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

(40), of , was charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Traffic a Schedule I Substance contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code, and one count of Possession of Proceeds of Crime contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code. Kevin Lau (30), of Brampton, ON , was charged with two counts of Trafficking a Schedule I Controlled Substance contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, two counts of Conspiracy to Traffic a Schedule I Controlled Substance contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code, and four counts of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon contrary to section 91(2) of the Criminal Code.

(30), of , was charged with two counts of Trafficking a Schedule I Controlled Substance contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, two counts of Conspiracy to Traffic a Schedule I Controlled Substance contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code, and four counts of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon contrary to section 91(2) of the Criminal Code. Richard Tat (31), of Brampton, ON , was charged with eight counts of Trafficking a Schedule I Controlled Substance contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and eight counts of Conspiracy to Traffic a Schedule I Controlled Substance contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code.

(31), of , was charged with eight counts of Trafficking a Schedule I Controlled Substance contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and eight counts of Conspiracy to Traffic a Schedule I Controlled Substance contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code. Calvin But (32), of North York, ON , was charged with four counts of Trafficking a Schedule I Controlled Substance contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and four counts of Conspiracy to Traffic a Schedule I Controlled Substance contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code.

(32), of , was charged with four counts of Trafficking a Schedule I Controlled Substance contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and four counts of Conspiracy to Traffic a Schedule I Controlled Substance contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code. Daneil Matti (31), of Brampton, ON , was charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and Conspiracy to Traffic a Schedule I Substance contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code.

(31), of , was charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and Conspiracy to Traffic a Schedule I Substance contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code. Matthew Wong (46), of Scarborough, ON , was charged with Conspiracy to Traffic a Schedule I Substance contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code.

(46), of , was charged with Conspiracy to Traffic a Schedule I Substance contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code. Tommy Tao (30), of Mississauga, ON , was charged with Conspiracy to Traffic a Schedule I Substance contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code.

"The RCMP is immensely proud of the work done with our domestic and international partners on this investigation to stop illegal activities on the dark web. Criminals are finding increasingly sophisticated and modern ways to evade the law, but we will continue to identify, disrupt, and dismantle these types of networks."

- Insp. Nicole Noonan, OIC Integrated Response and Organized Crime, Central Region RCMP

Supplemental Media

Fast Facts

A single dark web vendor can distribute significant quantities of controlled substances across the country by exploiting mail services.

Sales transactions on the dark web are done primarily using cryptocurrency as an attempt to obscure identity and financial trails.

as an attempt to obscure identity and financial trails. The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) is Canada's financial intelligence unit, a government agency created to collect, analyze and disclose financial intelligence on suspected money laundering and terrorist financing activities.

(FINTRAC) is financial intelligence unit, a government agency created to collect, analyze and disclose financial intelligence on suspected money laundering and terrorist financing activities. Dark web drug trafficking contributes to the broader illicit drug trade and compromises the health and safety of Canadian communities.

Takedowns of dark web networks can provide data that leads to further investigations into vendors involved in suspected criminal activity.

If you have any information related to drug trafficking, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

