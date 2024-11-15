MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - On October 21st a Canadian air passenger arrived at the Toronto Pearson International Airport with a scheduled departure flight to London, United Kingdom (UK).

An outbound baggage examination by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) found approximately 40 kilograms of cannabis concealed inside his luggage.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Toronto Airport Detachment seized the cannabis and arrested and charged:

Zubir MAHIDA (21 yrs.) with Export contrary to section 11(2) of the Cannabis Act.

The approximate street value of the cannabis that was seized is $120,000 CAN and the maximum sentence for cannabis importation in the UK is up to 14 years in prison.

Zubir Mahida appeared for a hearing and was released on an undertaking to appear in Brampton court on November 28, 2024.

"Reducing the flow of inbound and outbound cannabis is a priority of RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment. Cannabis is decriminalized in Canada but it is illegal to carry any amount of cannabis on international flights and amounts exceeding personal use, on domestic flights. This case highlights the fact that if a passenger chooses to smuggle cannabis, serious criminal drug smuggling charges will apply."

- Inspector John McMath Officer in Charge, RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment.

"Although cannabis has been legalized and regulated in Canada, it remains illegal to bring it into or take it out of the country. The CBSA is dedicated to stopping the illegitimate flow of cannabis into and out of Canada and we are proud to continue working with the RCMP and other law enforcement partners supporting their efforts in criminal investigations and prosecutions."

– Lisa Janes, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Greater Toronto Area Region

Fast Facts

The CBSA screens goods, including commercial cargo and courier shipments, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians. For the latest CBSA enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

The RCMP supports the CBSA's mandate at the ports of entry from inbound and outbound criminal threats through criminal investigations and prosecutions.

With a presence across Canada , the RCMP is uniquely positioned to protect our border between ports of entry, but also conduct follow-up investigations when necessary.

, the RCMP is uniquely positioned to protect our border between ports of entry, but also conduct follow-up investigations when necessary. The RCMP and the CBSA work closely in an investigative capacity, along with other domestic and international law enforcement partners, to combat the impact that cross border criminal activity is having on our communities.

If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

Contact information: RCMP Central Region (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]; Canada Border Services Agency, Media Relations, [email protected], Media Line: 1-877-761-5945 or 613-957-6500