RCC and IAB Canada Join Forces to Boost Digital Retail Media Opportunities

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC), The Voice of Retail™ in Canada, and Interactive Advertising Bureau of Canada (IAB Canada), the leading representative of the digital advertising industry in Canada, have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing the digital retail advertising landscape in Canada. The two associations' combined strengths and expertise will deliver alliances and outputs that serve the retail industry.

Retail Council of Canada and Interactive Advertising Bureau of Canada announce strategic partnership (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

This collaboration signals a shared commitment to providing the retail industry with enhanced expertise in policies, standards development and best practices for digital advertising. As retailers increasingly seek to expand their presence in the media space, specifically through digital retail networks, RCC and IAB Canada will leverage this strategic alliance to offer the most comprehensive and up to date information and guidance.

"As retailers continue to invest heavily in building out media offerings, it's imperative RCC becomes more involved in the retail media landscape. Our collaboration with IAB Canada allows us to provide our members with the expertise and insights they need to thrive in the rapidly changing landscape." said Santo Ligotti, Vice President, Marketing & Membership Services, Retail Council of Canada.

"The partnership between IAB Canada and RCC represents a significant step forward in advancing digital retail advertising standards and practices in Canada. By joining forces, we can offer a unique perspective on the evolution of digital media in Canada and internationally to help shape the retail media supply chain in Canada, " said Sonia Carreno, President, Interactive Advertising Bureau of Canada, "this collaboration bridges the knowledge gap between two sectors that together, are poised for significant growth in the years to come.

RCC proudly represents more than 54,000 storefronts across various retail formats, including department stores, grocery stores, specialty and discount retailers, independent merchants, online sellers, and quick-service restaurants across Canada. Together with IAB Canada's powerful digital leadership and global presence with over 4,000 members spanning 47 countries, the two associations' combined strengths and expertise will deliver alliances and outputs that serve the retail industry in a way that has not been possible previously.

One of the first joint initiatives will be a survey on the State of Retail Media in Canada. The results of which will be shared in Q3 In Q3 at IAB Canada's Report on Data event.

About Interactive Advertising Bureau of Canada

Established in 1997, The Interactive Advertising Bureau of Canada (IAB Canada) is the national voice and thought leader of the Canadian interactive marketing and advertising industry. IAB Canada is the only trade association exclusively dedicated to the development and promotion of the digital marketing and advertising sector in Canada.

As a not-for-profit association, IAB Canada represents over 250 of Canada's most respected advertisers, ad agencies, media companies, service providers, educational institutions and government associations. IAB Canada members represent a diverse range of stakeholders in the rapidly growing Canadian digital marketing and advertising sector and include numerous small and medium sized enterprises. The association represents almost 90% of the $18.1B digital advertising industry in Canada.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. This sector is a major economic contributor, generating more than $93 billion annually in wages and employee benefits. In 2023, core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) exceeded $502 billion. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members account for more than two-thirds of these core retail sales and 95 per cent of the grocery market. Our membership extends across the country, embracing over 54,000 storefronts in diverse formats such as department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants, and quick service restaurants. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC, a not-for-profit, industry-funded association, proudly represents retail businesses of all sizes, from small independents to large national chains, in communities nationwide.

SOURCE Retail Council of Canada

Branka Stavric, Senior Director Marketing Communications and Research, [email protected]