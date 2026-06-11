RBC announces investment in Seven Generations Capital's Growth Fund to support economic development for Indigenous communities

Funding from RBC reflects reconciliation commitment to investing in Indigenous private capital funds

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - RBC is announcing its investment in an Indigenous real estate fund launched by Seven Generations Capital, a private real estate investment firm affiliated with Hungerford Properties. The investment strives to support solutions to help close the housing gap and foster capacity development for Indigenous communities across Canada.

"As we actively focus on advancing reconciliation, what drew us to Seven Generations is their emphasis on transparency and the strength of the relationships they're building--along with the shared conviction that a more inclusive economic future is possible," said Tracy Antoine, National Advisor, RBC Origins. "We're proud to champion a fund purpose-built to grow economic capacity for Indigenous communities, backed by a team that brings both deep market expertise and lived experience to this work."

Seven Generations Capital is currently open to commitments throughout 2026 to build real estate developments through Indigenous collaboration that aspires to support economic development and capacity for Indigenous communities.

"Our experience in private real estate investment, development, and management has prepared us to execute this strategy with confidence and discipline," said Michael Hungerford, Partner, Seven Generations Capital. "By combining our proven development platform with long-held values, we aim to deliver strong market rate returns while addressing critical housing, mixed-use and light industrial needs across Canada's major population centres. This initiative brings together our personal and professional journeys, and we're proud to execute this vision with an exceptional team and a shared sense of purpose with the communities we will be partnering with."

The fund's investment strategy and platform aim to protect capital, de-risk opportunity, and responsibly generate long-term wealth for stakeholders. Investments are designed to benefit from distinct jurisdictional and legal advantages allowing for strong downside protection and outperformance.

"Impact in real estate development requires an alignment of values," said Andrew Hungerford, Partner, Seven Generations Capital. "In RBC, we have found a collaborator that shares our deep commitment to community equity, environmental sustainability, and intentional growth while aiming to deliver market returns. Their backing is not just an investment in our projects, but a powerful signal to corporate Canada that values-driven partnerships are both viable and vital to shaping the future of our communities."

Why RBC invested in Seven Generations Capital

This initiative is part of RBC's reconciliation efforts outlined in RBC's Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), which include a range of investments in Indigenous-led organizations and reflects the bank's commitment to supporting Indigenous communities and inclusive economic growth.

"Fostering opportunities for collaboration between Indigenous communities and Indigenous private capital funds can help drive solutions forward and build thriving economies," said Brittanee Laverdure, Director, Truth and Reconciliation Office, RBC Origins. "While loan guarantee programs are beneficial to Indigenous economic participation, Indigenous-led private equity can further expand access to capital for communities. It can also help strengthen economic sovereignty through Indigenous collaboration, driven by respect for community autonomy."

RBC Thought Leadership recently published a report on the current state of Indigenous loan guarantee programs highlighting that existing programs aren't designed for early development cycles. Major energy and resource projects require Indigenous participation prior to financial close. However, loan guarantee programs activate at financial close, which points to a gap in Indigenous economic participation.

Another way RBC aims to support Indigenous Peoples in Canada is the recently launched Indigenous Advisory & Finance practice within RBC Capital Markets, which provides specialized expertise and capabilities to help expand access to capital for Indigenous-owned major projects and other investments. The practice will work in partnership with RBC Origins.

How Indigenous communities are disproportionately impacted by housing challenges

In a 2021 census, over one in six Indigenous individuals report living in inadequate housing that requires major repairs to its core components, such as plumbing, heating, wiring, and structural foundations. As a result, Indigenous communities are at high risk of poor physical and mental health. In addition, Indigenous Peoples make up a large portion of Canada's homeless population.

Closing the Indigenous housing gap and fostering sustained economic development requires investment into on-reserve projects in partnership with Indigenous communities. For Seven Generations, this includes the səkʷíw townhome development – a joint venture between Seven Generations Capital and Ntityix Development Corporation situated on Westbank First Nation land.

With RBC's capital commitment, the fund can continue its investment into Indigenous land projects that aim to contribute to addressing Canada's housing supply gap in key markets with resilient population growth and high demand.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this Action Plan may include, but are not limited to, statements related to certain objectives, vision, commitments and goals of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC, we, us or our) and its affiliates, including our objectives, vision, commitments and goals related to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Call to Action 92. The forward looking information contained in this press release is presented for the purpose of assisting our stakeholders in understanding the ways we intend to address reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, as well as our related objectives, visions, commitments and goals, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature, which give rise to the possibility that our predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be correct, and that our visions, pathways, commitments, goals and objectives will not be achieved. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of risk factors RBC's Reconciliation Action Plan could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 100,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 18 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Origins

RBC Origins brings together the Truth and Reconciliation Office with the Indigenous Banking strategy team at RBC. Guided by RBC's Reconciliation Action Plan, we are committed to advancing reconciliation and human rights by supporting Indigenous Peoples, communities, and businesses in unlocking opportunities for economic participation, fostering community well-being and sustainable development, and empowering future generations of Indigenous leaders.

To learn more about RBC's support for Indigenous and community-led initiatives through donations, community investments, and employee volunteer activities, and our Reconciliation Action Plan, visit rbc.com/indigenous/.

About Seven Generations Capital

Seven Generations Capital is an institutionally backed, private real estate and investment firm. Guided by the Gwich'in ancestry and values of our founders, we draw on Hungerford Properties' decades of success in developing, managing, and building industrial, self-storage, residential, office, and retail properties across Canada.

Seven Generations Capital supports local communities' path to self-determination through financial inclusion and urban land development, focusing on environmental and social values alignment, while respecting Indigenous knowledge and stewardship.

For more information, please contact:

Lara Banlaoi, Corporate Communications, RBC, [email protected]

Angela Aydon, Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development

Seven Generations Capital

[email protected]

778-945-7881

SOURCE RBC