RBC to announce third quarter results on August 21, 2019

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) will release its third quarter results for 2019 on August 21, which will be made available at rbc.com/investorrelations .

Financial results are expected to be released at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. (EDT) and will feature a presentation by RBC executives followed by a question and answer period with analysts. An audiocast of the call is available on a listen-only basis at: rbc.com/investorrelations/quarterly-financial-statements.html or by telephone (416-340-2217, 866-696-5910, passcode 5037596#). Please call between 7:50 a.m. and 7:55 a.m. (EDT).

Management's comments on results will be posted on RBC's website shortly following the call. A recording will be available by 5:00 p.m. (EDT) from August 21, 2019 until December 3, 2019 at rbc.com/investorrelations/quarterly-financial-statements.html or by telephone (905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053, passcode 5322530#).

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

For further information: Investor contact: Asim Imran, Investor Relations, 416-955-7804, asim.imran@rbc.com; Media contact: Maria McGee, Financial Communications, 416-974-2789, maria.mcgee@rbc.com

