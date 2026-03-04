Following the program's success at Milano Cortina, RBC Training Ground extends its commitment to uncovering the next generation of Team Canada

TORONTO, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - RBC Training Ground has launched the 11th season of its highly-successful, science-backed, athlete recruitment program with free, nation-wide testing events for young Canadians to discover their Olympic potential.

The season launch comes after a record 11 RBC Training Ground graduates competed for Team Canada at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games: an exciting culmination of a decade of finding and funding future Olympians. Since its inception in 2016, RBC Training Ground has identified potential in over 20,000 athletes and helped 28 Canadian athletes become Olympians across four different Olympic Games. These alumni have contributed an impressive total of 14 medals to Canada's Olympic legacy.

"RBC Training Ground is unlike any sport talent identification program in the world. For the last ten years it has become a cornerstone of our Team Canada sponsorship and has been changing the trajectory of young Canadian athletes," said Shannon Cole, Chief Brand Officer, RBC. "Milano Cortina is only the latest chapter in what we're building in Canadian sport, and we're just as excited by the next decade of discovering Olympic potential as we were when this journey began."

Milano Cortina 2026 also showcased a program milestone as Kelsey Mitchell, identified by Cycling Canada at an RBC Training Ground event in 2017, became the first alumni to compete in both Summer and Winter Olympic Games. Her journey from Track Cycling Gold medallist at Tokyo 2020, to competing in Bobsleigh at Milano Cortina 2026 exemplifies the athletic excellence and versatility RBC Training Ground encourages amongst young Canadians.

"RBC Training Ground is a one-of-a-kind program that has consistently delivered results for Team Canada," said Jacqueline Ryan, Chief Brand and Commercial Officer, Canadian Olympic Committee and CEO, Canadian Olympic Foundation. "Team Canada and the entire Canadian sport system are stronger thanks to the ongoing support of RBC, and we can't wait to see what incredible talent will be discovered on the road to Los Angeles 2028, French Alps 2030 and beyond."

In 2026, 20 free local qualifying events will continue to test the speed, power, strength and endurance abilities of Canadians aged 14-25 in front of scouts from 16 National Sport Organizations.

This expansion takes the program to Banff Sunshine Village Ski Resort in Alberta on May 11, for a first-of-its-kind RBC Training Ground qualifying event. Open to snowboarders of all skill levels, this free, one-day event invites riders to discover their potential across disciplines they may not have previously considered: Alpine racing, terrain park freestyle, and snowboard cross. Participants will be paired with Canada Snowboard coaches and talent scouts who will assess raw potential per discipline – a demonstration of the program's commitment to creating structured pathways for Olympic potential to succeed.

The Top 100 athletes from all 2026 qualifying events will progress to the RBC Training Ground National Final, where they will have the opportunity to earn one of 35 spots as RBC Future Olympians and receive additional funding and support towards their Olympic dreams. To sign up for free or for more information, visit rbctrainingground.ca.

RBC Training Ground was developed in partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Olympic Foundation, with support from the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Sport Institute Network.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About the Canadian Olympic Committee

The Canadian Olympic Committee believes sport has the power to transform Canada. Team Canada 2035 is our commitment to safe, inclusive, barrier free sport so more young people can play and stay in sport. We will achieve that through a relentless focus on Podium, Play and Planet, so the next generation of Canadian athletes can achieve their Olympic dreams. Learn more at olympic.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Fiona Anderson, RBC Brand Communications, [email protected]

Peter Saltsman, Canadian Olympic Committee Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE RBC