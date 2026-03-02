81% feel like there is a new scam to watch out for almost every week

83% feel it is safest to assume any unexpected text, email or call is a scam

RBC shares tips to help Canadians spot and avoid falling victim to scams

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Not all scams look suspicious and that is what worries Canadians. Canadians feel increasingly vulnerable as they navigate a growing wave of scams designed to appear legitimate by exploiting familiarity, authority and trust. According to RBC's annual Fraud Prevention Month Poll, 81% of Canadians now feel there is a new scam to watch out for every single week, leading a majority (83%) to assume every unexpected text, email or call is a potential threat.

The RBC poll also found that:

87% of Canadians say it is getting harder to know whether an ad is real or a scam

75% feel it is getting tougher to tell if a business' website is legitimate when shopping online

39% do not feel confident they can spot artificial intelligence (AI)-powered scams today

68% say AI will eventually make scams impossible to detect

41% have opened an email/attachment or clicked on a link and 40% have spoken with someone on the phone before realizing it was a scam

"Canadians are staying alert, questioning unexpected messages and doing what they can to reduce their risk, but scams are evolving faster than ever," said Amit Sadhu, Senior Vice President, Credit and Fraud Management at RBC. "As scams become more frequent and harder to detect, people are left second guessing every message, call or click. We encourage Canadians to stay vigilant, pause before acting, verify requests, enable alerts and multi-factor authentication, and safeguard their personal and financial information."

Canadians are feeling frustrated

83% are angry that scams have become a part of everyday life

81% feel like there is a new scam to watch out for almost every week

78% are fed up with having to look out for scams

are fed up with having to look out for scams 56% report feeling bombarded by scams

Canadians are vigilant, but remain vulnerable

While 76% of Canadians are doing more now to protect themselves against fraud and scams than in previous years, 54% admit they do not always know what steps to take to protect themselves

76% are more concerned about fraud than ever before with 54% feeling more vulnerable to scams today than they did a year ago

45% believe they could be fooled by an impersonation scam and 40% believe it would be easy for scammers to impersonate them to family or friends, but only 27% have a family code word to protect against impersonation scams

While 67% do not think they could be fooled by an investment or cryptocurrency scam, it remains one of the top scams according to the Canadian Anti- Fraud Centre

How can Canadians help protect themselves from scammers?

Pause when emotions are triggered. Scammers often create a sense of urgency, fear or excitement to cause quick action. They may also impersonate family, friends, people of authority such as police or known brands like your bank to gain trust, all with the goal of stealing money or personal information. Stopping to check the sender or caller can help mitigate the risk of falling victim to a scam. If you are still unsure, talk about the request with someone you trust

Use trusted channels to verify requests. Unexpected requests for money, access or personal information should always be confirmed using known contact information, not details provided in the message or by the messenger. Never click links or open attachments from unsolicited texts or emails

Unexpected requests for money, access or personal information should always be confirmed using known contact information, not details provided in the message or by the messenger. Never click links or open attachments from unsolicited texts or emails Watch out for personalized scams. Scammers will often tailor messages, using details that make them seem familiar. Unexpected communications that reference personal details or seem unusually specific should be treated with caution. Review privacy settings, limit what you share publicly, and close unused accounts to limit the information fraudsters can exploit. They often piece together information across email, social media, online shopping and other digital touchpoints to make fraudulent messages appear more legitimate

Be proactive. Protecting yourself from fraud and scams is not just about reacting in the moment, it is also about acting preventatively. Use strong, unique passwords, enable multi-factor authentication (MFA), and set up alerts for your banking and credit card transactions. Report suspicious activity immediately.

Where can Canadians learn more about scams and fraud prevention tips?

Explore RBC's My Money Matters to learn how to identify scams and protect yourself against evolving threats

Check RBC Scam Alerts regularly for updates on the latest scams, from impersonation and travel scams to deepfake investment and cryptocurrency scams

scams Visit StandAgainstScams.ca by the Canadian Anti-Scam Coalition (CASC) to learn the stop, check and talk approach to help protect yourself and others

Fast Facts: 2026 RBC Fraud Prevention Month Poll

Selected Findings – National & Regional

"AGREE" RESPONSES CAN BC AB SK / MB ON QC AC It is safest to assume any text, email or call is a scam until proven legitimate 83 % 81 % 85 % 81 % 87 % 76 % 87 % It feels like there is a new scam to look out for almost every week 81 % 79 % 78 % 80 % 85 % 76 % 84 % It is getting harder to know if an ad is real or a scam 87 % 84 % 87 % 81 % 89 % 84 % 91 % It is getting hard to know if a business' website is legitimate when shopping online 75 % 74 % 76 % 74 % 76 % 73 % 73 % Artificial intelligence will eventually make scams impossible to detect 68 % 64 % 78 % 65 % 70 % 64 % 63 % I have clicked on a link or opened an email or attachment only to later realize it was from a scammer 41 % 51 % 44 % 44 % 42 % 31 % 41 % I spoke to someone on the phone, realizing during the call that it was a fraudster 40 % 48 % 45 % 50 % 37 % 33 % 48 % I feel angry that scams have become such a constant part of everyday life 83 % 80 % 86 % 77 % 87 % 78 % 87 % I am fed-up with always having to look out for scams 78 % 76 % 76 % 81 % 83 % 67 % 86 % I feel bombarded by scams 56 % 56 % 58 % 48 % 62 % 46 % 56 % I never share my passwords, PINs, or login details with anyone 93 % 94 % 92 % 91 % 94 % 94 % 93 % I take extra steps to verify all my financial transactions and check my statements 85 % 86 % 91 % 85 % 86 % 78 % 89 % I always use more than one way to authenticate myself (multi-factor authentication) when possible 88 % 87 % 89 % 89 % 89 % 87 % 89 % I have set up transaction alerts for my bank accounts and credit cards to help me spot any unusual activity 76 % 82 % 83 % 75 % 76 % 69 % 80 % I am doing more now to protect myself against fraud and scams than in previous years 76 % 69 % 76 % 74 % 79 % 75 % 80 % I do not always know what I should be doing to protect myself against fraud and scams 54 % 55 % 54 % 61 % 58 % 44 % 57 % I am more concerned about fraud than ever 76 % 79 % 74 % 68 % 83 % 64 % 81 % I feel more vulnerable to scams today than I did a year ago 54 % 55 % 49 % 48 % 62 % 45 % 53 % I believe it would be easy for scammers to impersonate me to my family or friends 40 % 45 % 47 % 39 % 42 % 34 % 35 % I have a code word among family members to protect ourselves from impersonation scams 27 % 24 % 34 % 23 % 24 % 35 % 16 % I could never be fooled by an investment or cryptocurrency scam 67 % 66 % 63 % 62 % 64 % 78 % 61 % "DISAGREE" RESPONSES CAN BC AB SK / MB ON QC AC I could never be fooled by an impersonation scam 45 % 58 % 44 % 38 % 51 % 28 % 51 % I feel confident that I can recognize a scam that uses artificial intelligence 39 % 45 % 37 % 29 % 37 % 43 % 38 %

About the RBC 2026 Fraud Prevention Month Poll

These findings are from a survey conducted by RBC from January 5 to 9, 2026, among a representative sample of n=1540 online adult Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. An additional boost of n=303 Canadians aged 60 and older were included to ensure a minimum read of n=100 was achieved regionally. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of ±2.50 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet .

