TORONTO, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - RBC is proud to announce that its internationally recognized loyalty program, Avion Rewards, received one of the top spots at the Loyalty360 Awards, which were announced at the Loyalty Expo earlier this month in Orlando, Florida.

Avion Rewards received multiple awards, including:

Avion Rewards team members Carolyn Hynds and Karim Rahemtulla celebrate the program’s three wins at the Loyalty360 Awards in Orlando, Florida on June 6, 2024. (CNW Group/RBC Royal Bank)

Platinum (top spot) for "Brand-to-Brand Partnerships", recognizing strength and differentiation in its partnerships approach

Gold for "Creative Campaign and Communications", recognizing brands that think outside the box with new and innovative marketing campaigns

Silver for the "360 Degree Brand" award, recognizing excellence in all facets of customer experience and loyalty

Loyalty360 is a leading industry association for customer loyalty and the awards celebrate and recognize some of the world's most well-known companies and brands that are building stronger and deeper loyalty with their customers in a proactive, meaningful and measurable way. Loyalty360 awarded finalists in various categories that each represent a key facet of a brand's customer loyalty focus.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition and especially honoured to receive a first-place award in the area of brand partnerships as this is a very meaningful and foundational element of Avion Rewards," said Niranjan Vivekanandan, SVP & head, Loyalty & Merchant Solutions, RBC. "We work in lockstep with our strategic partners to enable them to extend their reach and deepen their relationships with consumers, bring greater benefits to our own members across key categories and most importantly, deliver more ways for Canadians to save money, receive value and access exclusive experiences through our program."

Avion Rewards maintains and builds unique strategic partnerships with leading brands across key categories that matter to consumers ranging from everyday to aspirational. These include fuel, pharmacy, grocery, air, hotel, travel, ride-share, food delivery, entertainment, general merchandise and much more. The program is available to all Canadians, regardless of where they bank, and provides members with a comprehensive rewards experience that spans their entire shopping journey.

In addition to the platinum "Brand-to-Brand Partnerships" award, Avion Rewards took home gold in the "Creative Campaign and Communications" category. More specifically, the program was recognized for the unique approach in promoting their sponsorship of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour as the Official Financial Services Partner and Official Ticket Access Partner in Canada and the successful way in which they engaged with millions of Canadians through innovative marketing and communications.

Avion Rewards also received silver for the "360 Degree Brand" award, which was given out by Loyalty360 to top-performing finalists who demonstrated overall excellence in their program over this past year

The 2024 Loyalty360 Awards include a two-part judging process, which makes them both unique and objective. All entries were anonymously reviewed by a judging panel comprised of Loyalty360 conference committee members, followed by a second live judging round at the 2024 Loyalty Expo.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 98,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 18 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About Avion Rewards

Avion Rewards is a loyalty and consumer engagement platform that provides Canadians with the flexibility to shop, save, earn and redeem for everyday merchandise, aspirational rewards and experiences. Its exclusive shopping companion, Avion Rewards ShopPlus, enables members to access offers seamlessly, saving them time and money right where they shop online. Additionally, as one of the largest travel providers in Canada, Avion Rewards makes it possible for members to benefit from the program's market-leading "any airline, any flight, any time" travel offering, as well as its flagship Avion credit cards and concierge service.

