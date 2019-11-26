RBC Launches Tech for Nature

RBC will bring together charitable organizations and technology experts to build multi-partner coalitions to address and help solve our shared environmental challenges

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - RBC today announced the launch of RBC Tech for Nature – a multi-year commitment by the RBC Foundation to new ideas, technologies and partnerships focused on protecting our shared future.

Data and technology have the power to transform and improve the world we live in. Using a more than money approach, RBC will bring together charitable partners, technology experts, the public and private sector, as well as our own unique capabilities to build the type of multi-partner coalitions needed to address and work toward solving our shared environmental challenges.

"There has never been a greater need for extraordinary solutions or the opportunity for leadership, collaboration, ingenuity and vision as it relates to the environment," said Valerie Chort, Vice-President, Corporate Citizenship, RBC. "We see immense potential for technology to accelerate and scale solutions to the most pressing environmental challenges. We are investing in technology-based programs and initiatives with our charitable partners to address these issues that are facing us globally."

The RBC Tech for Nature strategy aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and we're both proud and inspired to partner with more than 115 organizations globally to tackle the important issues outlined in these goals.

RBC's funding will support projects ranging from the availability and accuracy of environmental data to influencing positive behavior change as it relates to environmental conservation, resulting in tangible outcomes for our communities.

RBC Tech for Nature brings to life the fifth pillar of RBC's Climate Blueprint, our enterprise approach to accelerating clean economic growth and supporting clients in the transition to a low-carbon, sustainable economy.

To apply for funding before February 2020, visit: RBC Tech for Nature. RBC's new grant recipients will be announced on Earth Day 2020.

Partner Quotes:

"We are so proud to have had the support of the RBC Foundation as we scale the AquaHacking Challenge across Canada. Engaging the next generation of Canadian tech and entrepreneurial talent to develop innovative solutions for some of our most critical freshwater issues has motivated us since 2015. With the RBC Foundation as our partner we are able to achieve this important vision together."

- Nan Bowles (Nan-b) de Gaspé Beaubien, co-chair of Aqua Forum and the de Gaspé Beaubien Foundation

"Climate change is a major global humanitarian issue that is already impacting people in Canada and around the world with more frequent and severe weather events, natural disasters, and other emergencies. Through the support of RBC Foundation, the Canadian Red Cross is working to identify and support communities across the country vulnerable to floods and fires, both in preparing them for natural disasters and in enhancing the efforts of our disaster response teams."

- Conrad Sauvé, President and CEO, Canadian Red Cross

"The Centre for Social Innovation has been supporting social innovation for over fifteen years and now, thanks to RBC Foundation's support of our affiliate partner, Social Innovation Institute, we're able to level up our acceleration of cleantech ventures with programs like Earth Tech. It's incredible to see one of Canada's leading financial institutions take this big step with Tech for Nature to further solutions that put people and planet first."

- Tonya Surman, CEO, Centre for Social Innovation

"We are excited to be working with the RBC Foundation. With the Foundation's support, we have launched our Energy.AI Series – a new stream of work that explores the intersection of advanced technologies with climate and environmental solutions within the energy and power sectors. We are proud of this partnership that will help us build the energy system that the future requires of us."

- Alison Cretney, managing director for the Energy Futures Lab



"RBC's support for emerging technologies has been a game changer in the water community. Leveraging blockchain technology, DataStream now provides an unmatched level of integrity and transparency. We look forward to rolling this technology out with Regional Partners like the Lake Winnipeg Foundation".

- Sherry Campbell, President and CEO, The Gordon Foundation

"To tackle the ever-growing list of challenges threatening our freshwater supplies, we need to be inspired by the technological advances of other sectors, including those of the financial sector. That is why the world's freshwater laboratory is so thrilled to be receiving critical support from RBC Foundation's new Tech for Nature program, so we can apply financial technology solutions to environmental data to make more informed and effective solutions to protect our fresh water."

- Matthew McCandless, Executive Director, IISD Experimental Lakes Area

"The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) works to accelerate the pace of conserving our most important lands and waters. Nature conservation is essential as we face the dual impacts of climate change and habitat loss, which threaten our wildlife and our wellbeing," said John Lounds, president and CEO, Nature Conservancy of Canada. "We are grateful for the support of RBC. Through the Tech for Nature program we will implement technology to access and share data that will help us make conservation decisions with greater speed and accuracy."

- John Lounds, President and CEO, Nature Conservancy of Canada

The Rideau Hall Foundation is proud and excited to partner with RBC Foundation in support of the Arctic Inspiration Prize (AIP). RBC Foundation's commitment will help bring to life exceptional "by the North, for the North" AIP winning projects that will have lasting impacts in communities from Yukon to Nunatsiavut. Additionally, through the RBC North Star Accelerator program, the RHF looks forward to enhancing the flow of resources, expertise and relationships to benefit and further advance existing Northern projects for the benefit of Northerners and for all of Canada, while accelerating the initiatives of future Arctic Inspiration Prize (AIP) Laureates.

- Teresa Marques, President & CEO, Rideau Hall Foundation

"Thanks to RBC's support, Swim Drink Fish is helping 4-million people discover and safeguard their local waters. Platforms like our Swim Guide and Great Lakes Guide tell you where to go to connect with water, what to do when you get there, and how you can help protect the waters you love. These tools empower a growing movement of swimmers, paddlers, surfers, and nature lovers."

- Mark Mattson, Swim Drink Fish President & Waterkeeper

