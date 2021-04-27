Through RBC Vantage, clients can now use their personal debit cards to earn RBC Rewards points and have more ways to save on monthly account fees

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Today RBC launched RBC Vantage, Canada's newest everyday banking offering that brings together a comprehensive suite of powerful benefits that RBC clients can enjoy every day. RBC Vantage gives clients, for the first time, the ability to use their debit cards to earn RBC Rewards points and provides them with more ways to save on monthly account fees. It also brings enhanced support through new interactive tools for clients and advisors, providing clients with the kind of experience they expect from their bank.

"We've been on a journey over the last few years to better understand what our clients need from their everyday banking experience, and during the pandemic we have intensified our efforts to meet these needs," said Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking, RBC. "With RBC Vantage, we've built upon the best of what we do and have innovated our everyday banking offering to give our clients a seamless experience that offers even more value, strengthens their confidence in making critical financial decisions and continues to earn their trust."

Starting today, new and existing clients can access all of the benefits of RBC Vantage – simply by having an RBC bank account. These include:

More value for clients every day: One of RBC's newest innovations is the Value Program, designed to recognize and reward clients for choosing RBC. By simply enrolling their bank accounts, clients will be eligible to enjoy more savings on monthly account fees, and now can earn RBC Rewards points on debit purchases in-store or online.



RBC Vantage will also help clients earn more rewards and savings when they take advantage of offers from trusted partners like Rexall and Petro-Canada, a Suncor business. The RBC loyalty partner program with Rexall, which launched earlier this year, enables clients to receive more value on eligible health and wellness products and earn Rexall Be Well™ points, while RBC's longstanding partnership with Petro-Canada has helped clients realize more than $75 million in fuel savings.





Clients will also be able to benefit from additional innovative digital tools so they can easily and securely open an account in-branch or virtually, with help from an advisor or on their own, depending on their needs.





In addition, clients have access to MyAdvisor, a digital platform – unique to RBC – that has now connected 2.5 million clients to personalized plans and the expertise of an RBC advisor in their community, via live video, phone or in-person at a branch.

RBC has also simplified its account offerings to focus on the core banking features that Canadians want, including lower fees, unlimited debit and Interac e-Transfer transactions and options to save on ATM fees. The enhanced account lineup includes RBC Advantage Banking, a new bank account with no monthly fee for eligible newcomers for their first year; and full-time students never have to pay a monthly fee during their studies.

"Through RBC Vantage, we're moving beyond simply offering a chequing account, to ensuring that we're meeting the needs of our clients in a comprehensive offering which delivers more cumulative value to them than ever before," said Sean Amato-Gauci, Executive Vice-President, Cards, Payments & Banking, RBC. "The financial needs and expectations of our clients are constantly evolving and we're continuing to create simple, powerful ways to help them save money and manage their finances more effectively. We're eager for them to experience all that RBC Vantage has to offer."

To learn more about RBC Vantage, please visit www.rbc.com/vantage.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

