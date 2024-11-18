TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc. ("RBC Indigo Inc.") today announced the refiling of certain Fund Facts for certain RBC Indigo Mutual Funds and RBC Indigo Pooled Funds to correct the following errors:

The Portfolio Manager listed in the "Quick facts" section of the English version of the following Fund Facts documents was corrected:

Fund Name Series Corrected Portfolio Manager RBC Indigo Global Inflation Linked Bond Pooled Fund F HSBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Pooled Fund F RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc. RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Pooled Fund F HSBC Bank USA, N.A.

The short-term trading fee in the "How much does it cost?" section of the English and French versions of the following Fund Facts document was removed:

Fund Name Series RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market Pooled Fund F

The management fee in the "How much does it cost?" section of the following Fund Facts documents was corrected:

Fund Name Series Language Management Fee Current Corrected RBC Indigo Mortgage Pooled Fund F English 0.85 % 0.675 % RBC Indigo Mortgage Pooled Fund F French 0.35 % 0.675 % RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Pooled Fund F French 0.35 % 0.50 % RBC Indigo Global High Yield Bond Pooled Fund F English 1.00 % 0.75 % RBC Indigo Global High Yield Bond Pooled Fund F French 0.35 % 0.75 % RBC Indigo Global Inflation Linked Bond Pooled Fund F English 0.85 % 0.675 % RBC Indigo Global Inflation Linked Bond Pooled Fund F French 0.35 % 0.675 % RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Pooled Fund F English 1.00 % 0.75 % RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Pooled Fund F French 0.35 % 0.75 % RBC Indigo Canadian Dividend Pooled Fund F English 0.90 % 0.75 % RBC Indigo Canadian Dividend Pooled Fund F French 0.35 % 0.75 % RBC Indigo Canadian Equity Pooled Fund F English 0.90 % 0.75 % RBC Indigo Canadian Equity Pooled Fund F French 0.35 % 0.75 % RBC Indigo Canadian Small Cap Equity Pooled Fund F French 0.35 % 1.00 % RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Pooled Fund F French 0.35 % 1.00 % RBC Indigo International Equity Pooled Fund F French 0.35 % 1.00 % RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Pooled Fund F English 1.25 % 1.125 % RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Pooled Fund F French 0.35 % 1.125 % RBC Indigo Global Real Estate Equity Pooled Fund F French 0.35 % 1.00 % RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund FT English 1.05 % 0.775 % RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund FT French 1.05 % 0.775 %

The fund expenses disclosure under the "How much does it cost?" section of the French version of the following Fund Facts documents was corrected:

Fund Name Series Corrected RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund FT Added: "You don't pay these expenses directly. They

affect you because they reduce the Fund's

return." RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Premium Added: "The Fund's expenses are made up of the

management fee, operating expenses and

trading costs." RBC Indigo Strategic Moderate Conservative Fund Institutional Removed "management fee" from the following

sentence: "The Fund's expenses are made up of the

management fee, operating expenses and

trading costs."

Information was added to the "Who is this Fund for?" section of the French version of the following Fund Facts document:

Fund Name Series Corrected RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Pooled Fund F "It is not suitable for investors who have a short-

term investment time horizon."

The information in the section "What does this Fund invest in?" in both the English and French versions of the following Fund Facts documents was replaced entirely with the following correct information:

Fund Name Series Corrected RBC Indigo Strategic Conservative Fund Investor F Manager Institutional "The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of

mutual funds and/or ETFs, with an emphasis on

Canadian fixed-income securities and some

exposure to equity securities. The portfolio

manager uses strategic asset allocation as the

principal investment strategy, with periodic

rebalancing."

The risk rating was reviewed for each of the funds above. All risk ratings remain the same, except for the following fund:

Fund Name Series Current

Rating Updated Rating RBC Indigo Strategic

Conservative Fund Investor F Manager Institutional Low Low to Medium

The increase in risk rating does not change the investment objectives, strategy or management of the fund. The risk rating is based on the methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. RBC Indigo Inc. reviews the risk rating for each fund at least annually and any time we determine that the current investment risk level is no longer reasonable in the circumstances.

