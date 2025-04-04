TORONTO, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc. ("RBC Indigo") today announced that unitholders approved the proposals to merge the RBC Indigo Terminating Funds into the RBC GAM Continuing Funds as detailed below, at special meetings held on Friday April 4, 2025. The mergers are expected to be effective on or about April 17, 2025 (the "Effective Date").

RBC Indigo Terminating Fund RBC GAM Continuing Fund RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Fund 1,2,3 RBC Bond Fund RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Pooled Fund RBC Bond Fund RBC Indigo Small Cap Growth Fund 1,2,3 RBC Canadian Mid-Cap Equity Fund RBC Indigo Canadian Small Cap Equity Pooled Fund RBC Canadian Mid-Cap Equity Fund RBC Indigo Global High Yield Bond Pooled Fund RBC High Yield Bond Fund RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Fund 4 RBC Emerging Markets Bond Fund RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Pooled Fund RBC Emerging Markets Bond Fund RBC Indigo Chinese Equity Fund 1,3 RBC China Equity Fund

1 Investor Series ($US) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date 2 F Series ($US) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date 3 Premium Series ($US) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date 4 Manager Series ($CA) units of this fund will close on the Effective Date

Unitholders of each RBC Indigo Terminating Fund (with the exception of unitholders of certain series that will be closed) will receive units of the respective RBC GAM Continuing Fund noted above based on the RBC Indigo Terminating Fund's net asset value per unit. The RBC Indigo Terminating Funds will terminate following the completion of the mergers. RBC Indigo will cover all costs and expenses associated with each of the mergers.

The Independent Review Committee of the RBC Indigo Terminating Funds provided their approval or a positive recommendation, as applicable, after determining that the mergers achieve a fair and reasonable result for each of the RBC Indigo Terminating Funds.

Units of the RBC Indigo Terminating Funds will no longer be available for purchase effective as of the close of business on April 10, 2025. Purchases under pre-authorized contribution plans may continue depending on the dealer. Unitholders of the RBC Indigo Terminating Funds may redeem their units up to the close of business on the Effective Date. Investors should consult their dealer for more information.

For more information on the mergers, please see https://www.rbcindigo.com/en/assets/pdfs/press-release/2025/. Details of the mergers are also outlined in the management information circular of the RBC Indigo Terminating Funds dated February 27, 2025. Copies of the management information circular are available on www.sedarplus.ca and https://www.rbcindigo.com/en/regulatory-documents.

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

RBC Indigo Mutual Funds and RBC Indigo Pooled Funds are offered by RBC Indigo and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. RBC Indigo is a member of the RBC Global Asset Management group of companies and a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

