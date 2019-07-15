RBC Global Asset Management launches new suite of five global portfolios designed to address home country bias

RBC Global Portfolios provide Canadian investors access to global equity and global fixed income markets through RBC GAM's 22 global investment teams

TORONTO, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the launch of RBC Global Portfolios, an efficient and cost-effective way for investors to diversify beyond their Canadian holdings in a single portfolio that is aligned to their risk and return profile.

On average, Canadians have approximately 90%1 of their wealth tied to Canada. To address this home country bias, RBC GAM Inc. is introducing RBC Global Portfolios, which are actively managed, tactically rebalanced and leverage the deep investment expertise of RBC Global Asset Management's ("RBC GAM") global investment teams. RBC Global Portfolios are comprised of mutual funds managed by RBC GAM Inc. (including Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management), BlueBay Asset Management LLP, and RBC iShares ETFs.

RBC Global Portfolios build on RBC GAM's extensive experience in managing portfolio solutions. Using a robust suite of funds that are managed by local teams in global markets, they offer investors a simple solution for their global investing needs.

"RBC Global Asset Management has strategically expanded our global equity and global fixed income capabilities by attracting top talent," said Doug Coulter, President of RBC GAM Inc. "RBC Global Portfolios bring together the unique strength and expertise of our 22 investment teams located around the world, and RBC iShares ETFs, to provide clients the global solutions they are looking for."

To accommodate the risk and return profiles of investors, five options are available, ranging from very conservative to all-equity. The full RBC Global Portfolios suite includes:

Asset Class RBC Global

Very

Conservative

Portfolio RBC Global

Conservative

Portfolio RBC Global

Balanced

Portfolio RBC Global

Growth

Portfolio RBC Global

All-Equity

Portfolio Cash 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% 2.0% Global Bonds 74.0% 59.0% 39.0% 24.0% 0.0% Canadian Equity 0.4% 0.6% 0.9% 1.1% 1.4% US Equity 12.2% 19.7% 29.5% 36.9% 48.3% International Equity 9.4% 15.0% 22.5% 28.1% 36.7% Emerging Markets Equity 3.0% 4.7% 7.1% 8.9% 11.6% Management Fee (Series A) 1.45% 1.45% 1.70% 1.70% 1.70% Management Fee (Series F) 0.70% 0.70% 0.70% 0.70% 0.70%

The Funds are also offered in Series O.

"Canadians are becoming increasingly aware of how concentrated their investments are in Canada," said Coulter. "They have been asking for more global investment options to diversify their holdings, and RBC Global Portfolios is our answer, building on RBC GAM's thirty plus years of managing portfolio solutions."

More information about RBC Global Portfolios can be found at https://www.rbcgam.com/global.

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and PH&N Funds are offered by RBC GAM Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. RBC GAM Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada. RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes institutional money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $430 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

1 Source: Investor Economics Household Balance Sheet Report 2018, data as of December 31, 2017, https://www.investoreconomics.com/ourservices

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 416-955-7397, brandon.dorey@rbc.com