TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") was recognized today for its consistently strong risk-adjusted investment performance at the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2023 Canada.

"I am grateful to LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada for recognizing the solid investment performance delivered by our team in 2023," said Dan Chornous, chief investment officer of RBC Global Asset Management Inc. "The economic backdrop over the last two years has led to volatile and challenging markets that require skill and experience to navigate. I would like to extend my congratulations to our investment teams and all support staff for their steadfast dedication to our clients through all market cycles."

In total, RBC GAM Inc. won seven individual fund awards in the following categories:

Mutual Fund Name Canadian Investment Funds

Standards Committee ("CIFSC")

Category Periods Recognized RBC Managed Payout Solution-Enhanced Plus Series F Canadian Neutral Balanced 5 and 10 years PH&N Vintage Fund Series F Canadian Equity 10 years RBC Emerging Markets Foreign Exchange Fund Series F Emerging Markets Fixed Income 3 years RBC European Equity Fund Series F European Equity 5 years RBC Select Conservative Portfolio Series F Global Fixed Income Balanced 5 years RBC Canadian Small & Mid-Cap Resources Fund Series F Natural Resources Equity 3 years

For more information, please visit rbcgam.com.

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and PH&N Funds are offered by RBC GAM Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. RBC GAM Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $555 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

Lipper Awards were based on best risk-adjusted performance for the periods ended July 31, 2023.

RBC Managed Payout Solution – Enhanced Plus Series F was awarded the 2023 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Neutral Balanced category for the five- and ten-year period ending July 31, 2023 out of a total of 45 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2023 is 1 yr.: 2.3%, 3 yr.: 6.6%, 5 yr.: 6.0%, 10 yr.: 6.0%, since inception (April 2002): 6.2%.

PH&N Vintage Fund Series F was awarded the 2023 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Equity category for the ten-year period ending July 31, 2023 out of a total of 60 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2023 is 1 yr.: -1.2%, 3 yr.: 11.1%, 5 yr.: 8.5%, 10 yr.: 7.2%, since inception (June 2008): 2.9%.

RBC Emerging Markets Foreign Exchange Fund Series F was awarded the 2023 Lipper Fund Award in the Emerging Markets Fixed Income category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2023 out of a total of 10 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2023 is 1 yr.: 12.0%, 3 yr.: 2.0%, 5 yr.: 2.0%, since inception (July 2015): 1.5%.

RBC European Equity Fund Series F was awarded the 2023 Lipper Fund Award in the European Equity category for the five-year period ending July 31, 2023 out of a total of 20 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2023 is 1 yr.: 13.8 %, 3 yr.: 7.1%, 5 yr.: 6.9%, 10 yr.: 6.2%, since inception (August 2001): 4.1%.

RBC Select Conservative Portfolio Series F was awarded the 2023 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Fixed Income Balanced category for the five-year period ending July 31, 2023 out of a total of 81 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2023 is 1 yr.: 3.8%, 3 yr.: 1.6%, 5 yr.: 3.8%, 10 yr.: 4.5%, since inception (January 2008): 4.6%.

RBC Canadian Small & Mid-Cap Resources Fund Series F was awarded the 2023 Lipper Fund Award in the Natural Resources Equity category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2023 out of a total of 21 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending October 31, 2023 is 1 yr.: 5.0%, 3 yr.: 38.3%, 5 yr.: 11.8%, since inception (February 2015): 1.8%.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Brandon Dorey (brando[email protected]), RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 416-955-7397