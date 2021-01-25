RBC Global Asset Management Inc. expands RBC Fixed Income Pools with the addition of two new U.S. dollar funds

RBC GAM Inc. also launches new fixed income solutions leveraging global investment capabilities

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the expansion of the RBC Fixed Income Pools with the introduction of RBC $U.S. Core Bond Pool and RBC $U.S. Core Plus Bond Pool (together, "the Funds").

RBC Fixed Income Pools are designed to provide Canadian investors with an efficient and cost-effective way to access fixed income markets around the world. The suite leverages the global fixed income investment capabilities of RBC Global Asset Management, Phillips, Hager and North Investment Management and BlueBay Asset Management.

"Since launching in 2018, RBC Fixed Income Pools have been amongst our top selling solutions, attracting over $7 billion in assets," said Doug Coulter, President, RBC GAM Inc. "The depth of investment expertise and global diversification offered by this suite clearly resonates with Canadian investors and advisors, and we are proud to expand the suite to offer even more choice."

The suite of RBC Fixed Income Pools is now being broadened to accommodate investors who prefer to invest in U.S. dollars. The Funds are actively managed and tactically adjusted to adapt to current and anticipated market conditions.

The Funds are constructed to align to specific risk and return profiles, and invest in core global bonds, high yield corporate bonds, emerging market currencies, and corporate and sovereign debt. Further details are included below:

Fund Name Available Series and Management Fees RBC $U.S. Core Bond Pool Series A – 0.90%

Series F – 0.40% RBC $U.S. Core Plus Bond Pool Series A – 0.90%

Series F – 0.40%

Launch of new fixed income solutions

On January 22, 2021, RBC GAM Inc. also launched two new fixed income solutions designed to provide Canadian investors with expanded sources of alpha in response to the current low yield environment. The following funds are now available to Canadian investors and advisors:

Fund Name Investment Objective Available Series and

Management Fees BlueBay $U.S. Global High Yield Bond Fund (Canada) To provide total returns comprising interest income and modest capital appreciation by investing in high yield debt securities globally, sub-advised by BlueBay Asset Management LLP. Series A – 1.50%

Series D – 0.90%

Series F – 0.75% BlueBay Global High Yield Bond Fund (Canada) To provide total returns comprising interest income and modest capital appreciation by investing primarily in units of BlueBay $U.S. Global High Yield Bond Fund (Canada), while minimizing the effect of currency fluctuations relative to the Canadian dollar. Series A – 1.50%

Series D – 0.90%

Series F – 0.75%

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and PH&N Funds are offered by RBC GAM Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. RBC GAM Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $540 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

