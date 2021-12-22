RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for December 2021 Français

RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Dec 22, 2021, 09:05 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) today announced December 2021 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:

FUND NAME

FUND
TICKER

CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF

RLB

$0.028

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF

RBO

$0.028

RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQJ

$0.015

RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQK

$0.016

RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQL

$0.041

RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQN

$0.034

RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQO

$0.015

RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQP

$0.015

RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF

RCDB

$0.015

RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF

RPSB

$0.015

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUSB

$0.032

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUSB.U

$0.025

RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF

RBDI

$0.015

RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF

RPF

$0.080

RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF

RCD

$0.017

RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF

RCE

$0.098

RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF

RLDR

$0.202

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF

RBNK

$0.070

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF

RUD

$0.102

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUD.U

$0.078

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUDH

$0.125

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF

RUBY

$0.037

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)*

RUBY.U

$0.028

RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF

RUBH

$0.058

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF

RUE

$0.100

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUE.U

$0.077

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUEH

$0.129

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF

RPD

$0.049

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RPD.U

$0.038

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RPDH

$0.098

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF

RID

$0.071

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RID.U

$0.055

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIDH

$0.123

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF

RIE

$0.090

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RIE.U

$0.070

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIEH

$0.134

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF

RXD

$0.097

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXD.U

$0.075

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF

RXE

$0.187

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXE.U

$0.144

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUE.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RIE.U, RXD.U, and RXE.U

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2021 will receive distributions payable on January 7, 2022.

Please note that the above cash distributions do not include the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for 2021, which are reported separately.

The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services) in early 2022.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 87,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Global Asset Management
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $580 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

