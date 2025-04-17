TORONTO, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced changes to several funds, including management fee reductions and new fixed administration fees. In addition, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited has been appointed as sub-advisor for RBC International Equity Index Fund effective today.

Management fee reductions and new fixed administration fee for certain RBC Funds

As previously announced on January 7, 2025, the management of RBC Indigo Indian Equity Fund and RBC Indigo International Equity Index Fund (collectively, the "Transitioning Funds") has today transitioned to RBC GAM Inc. and the Transitioning Funds are renamed as RBC India Equity Fund and RBC International Equity Index Fund, respectively.

Effective as of the close of business today, management fees have been reduced (where applicable) and the operating expenses changed from a floating operating expense to a fixed administration fee for the Transitioning Funds and their applicable series below. As part of these changes, the overall management expense ratios ("MERs") are expected to be equal to or lower than those that are currently charged.

Fund Series Management Fee Administration Fee Current Effective

April 17, 2025 Current Effective

April 17, 2025 RBC India Equity Fund1 (formerly,

RBC Indigo Indian Equity Fund) A2 2.25 % 1.85 % - 0.20 % PZ3 1.75 % No change - 0.20 % F4 1.125 % 0.85 % - 0.20 % RBC International Equity Index Fund

(formerly, RBC Indigo International

Equity Index Fund) AZ5 1.00 % 0.80 % - 0.15 % F 0.50 % 0.30 % - 0.15 % O6 - - - 0.02 %

1 For a period following the transition to RBC GAM Inc., we may temporarily reduce management fees and / or administration fee for the RBC India Equity Fund. 2 Formerly Investor Series 3 Formerly Premium Series. As of July 31, 2024, this Series units of the fund were no longer available for purchase by new investors. Investors who held this Series units of the fund on July 31, 2024, can continue to make additional investments into the fund 4 Formerly F Series and Manager Series 5 Formerly Investor Series 6 Formerly Institutional Series

Effective today, Series AZ units (formerly, Investor Series) of the RBC International Equity Index Fund are no longer available for purchase by new investors. Investors who hold Series AZ units of the RBC International Equity Index Fund on April 17, 2025, can continue to make additional investments into the fund.

Administration fees are used to pay for the following operating expenses of a fund: regulatory filing fees, fees and expenses associated with the Independent Review Committee, recordkeeping, accounting and fund valuation costs, custody fees, audit and legal fees, the costs of preparing and distributing annual and interim reports, prospectuses, fund facts, ETF facts, statements and other investor communications

RBC GAM Inc. reviews management and administration fees on an ongoing basis.

In addition, the material service providers of the Transitioning Funds have changed effective as of the close of business today, as described below, to align with the service providers for RBC Funds:

Service Existing Service Provider New Service Provider Custodian CIBC Mellon Trust Company RBC Investor Services Trust Auditor KPMG LLP, Chartered

Professional Accountants PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP,

Chartered Professional

Accountants Valuation and/or Administrative

Services CIBC Mellon Global Securities

Services Company RBC GAM Inc.

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited appointed as sub-advisor for RBC International Equity Index Fund

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited has been appointed as sub-advisor for RBC International Equity Index Fund effective as of the close of business today. This appointment continues the long-standing relationship between RBC GAM Inc. and BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Jean François Thibault, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, [email protected], 437-440-5099

