TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced changes to several of its funds, including management and/or administration fee reductions, changes to the asset allocation strategy or "glidepath" for the existing Phillips, Hager & North LifeTime (2015 to 2060) Funds (collectively, the "PH&N LifeTime Funds"), and risk rating changes for certain RBC Funds. In addition, RBC GAM Inc. will re-open Series F units of RBC Canadian Government Bond Index Fund to new investors.

Management and administration fee reductions for certain RBC Funds

Effective July 1, 2024, the management and/or administration fees will be reduced for the funds below and their applicable series:

Fund Series Management Fee Current Effective July 1,

2024 RBC Select Conservative Portfolio A 1.53 % 1.50 % RBC Select Conservative Portfolio T5 1.58 % 1.50 % RBC Select Balanced Portfolio F & FT5 0.80 % 0.78 % RBC Select Aggressive Growth Portfolio F & FT5 0.90 % 0.85 % RBC Managed Payout Solution A 1.39 % 1.35 % RBC Managed Payout Solution – Enhanced A 1.45 % 1.40 % RBC Select Choices Conservative Portfolio A 1.68 % 1.60 % RBC Select Choices Conservative Portfolio F 0.95 % 0.85 % RBC Select Choices Balanced Portfolio A 1.87 % 1.85 % RBC Select Choices Balanced Portfolio F 1.00 % 0.85 % RBC Select Choices Growth Portfolio A 2.06 % 1.85 % RBC Select Choices Growth Portfolio F 1.05 % 0.85 % RBC Select Choices Aggressive Growth Portfolio A 2.25 % 1.85 % RBC Select Choices Aggressive Growth Portfolio F 1.10 % 0.85 % RBC Global Corporate Bond Fund A 1.50 % 1.35 % RBC Global Corporate Bond Fund D 0.90 % 0.75 % RBC Global Corporate Bond Fund F 0.75 % 0.60 %

Fund Series Administration Fee Current Effective July 1,

2024 RBC Vision Balanced Fund A, D, DZ & F 0.10 % 0.05 % RBC Canadian Mid-Cap Equity Fund O 0.10 % 0.02 % RBC U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity Fund O 0.10 % 0.02 % RBC U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Fund O 0.10 % 0.02 %

RBC GAM Inc. reviews management and administration fees on an ongoing basis.

Administration fees are used to pay for the following operating expenses of a fund: regulatory filing fees, fees and expenses associated with the Independent Review Committee, recordkeeping, accounting and fund valuation costs, custody fees, audit and legal fees, the costs of preparing and distributing annual and interim reports, prospectuses, fund facts, ETF facts, statements and other investor communications.

Changes to the asset allocation strategy or "glidepath" for the existing PH&N LifeTime (2015 to 2060) Funds

The PH&N LifeTime Funds are designed primarily for investors who are saving money for the purpose of retirement, and use a "glidepath" that adjusts the asset mix of the particular PH&N LifeTime Fund relative to a target retirement year. When the investment horizon is long (i.e., the target retirement year is well into the future), the PH&N LifeTime Funds invest mostly in equity funds with a focus on delivering growth potential. When the investment horizon is short (i.e., the target retirement year is nearing or has passed), the asset mix becomes more conservative to help preserve capital through income-oriented investments, such as fixed income funds. The assumptions about the investor used to design the glidepath for each PH&N LifeTime Fund are now being revised to the following:

Glidepath changes

Current New

Asset Mix (Fixed income funds (%) / Equity funds (%))

Asset Mix (Fixed income funds (%) / Equity funds (%)) At age 21 23/77 At age 25 7/93 From ages 21 to

65 Equity allocation decreases as asset mix becomes more conservative From ages 25 to

65 Equity allocation decreases as

asset mix becomes more conservative At age 65 65/35 At age 65 69/31 Age 65+ Equity allocation will continue to

decrease for the next 25 years.

Asset mix will eventually be 72/28. Age 65+ Asset mix will remain the same at

69/31, until the PH&N LifeTime

Fund terminates at the end of 25

years after it has reached its target

year.

With these glidepath changes, the current asset mix for the PH&N LifeTime Funds will have a decrease in allocation to fixed income funds, and a corresponding increase in allocation to equity funds.

Asset mix: PH&N LifeTime (2015 to 2060) Funds

Target Retirement

Year Fixed income funds (%) /

Equity funds (%) (Current) Fixed income funds (%)

/ Equity funds (%) (New) 2015 70/30 69/31 2020 69/31 69/31 2025 64/36 66/34 2030 56/44 52/48 2035 54/46 40/60 2040 52/48 28/72 2045 46/54 19/81 2050 40/60 15/85 2055 28/72 11/89 2060 24/76 8/92

The percentages may vary up to 15% above or below the weightings indicated in the table, as

described in the simplified prospectus for the PH&N LifeTime Funds. There are minimal changes to the asset mix for the PH&N LifeTime (2015 to 2030) Funds.

Risk rating changes

The risk rating for certain RBC Funds has changed. These changes will be reflected in the applicable Fund Facts as part of the renewal of the simplified prospectus for RBC Funds, which is expected to be filed on or around June 27, 2024.

These changes are based on the methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. RBC GAM Inc. reviews the risk rating for each fund on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review and not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

Risk rating increase

Fund Current New RBC Global Corporate Bond Fund Low Low to Medium RBC Conservative Growth & Income Fund Low Low to Medium RBC Retirement 2020 Portfolio Low Low to Medium

Risk rating decrease

Fund Current New RBC Target 2025 Education Fund Low to Medium Low

Re-Opening of Series F units of RBC Canadian Government Bond Index Fund to new investors

Effective June 27, 2024, Series F units of RBC Canadian Government Bond Index Fund, which were capped on January 21, 2022, will be re-opened to new investors.

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus, Fund Facts or ETF Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and PH&N Funds are offered by RBC GAM Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. RBC GAM Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

