RBC Foundation Shows Love for Canada's Forested Landscapes with $100,000 Donation to Forests Canada

BARRIE, ON, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - In an effort to support Canada's forests from coast to coast to coast, RBC Foundation has donated $100,000 to support tree planting and community initiatives with Forests Canada, a non-profit charity dedicated to conserving, restoring and growing Canada's forests.

Forests Canada planting site growing outside Ottawa, Ontario. (CNW Group/Forests Canada)

"Diverse, resilient, thriving forests are critical today and for future generations. As Canadians face the growing threat of extreme weather events, high-intensity forest fires, and biodiversity loss, corporate partners need to play a key role by investing in forest sustainability and restoration," Jess Kaknevicius, CEO, Forests Canada, says. "We are incredibly grateful to RBC Foundation for their support, and we hope their leadership inspires others to do the same."

In 2023, RBC launched Ideas for People and Planet™, which outlines three pressing societal challenges: urgent environmental crises, a rapidly changing workforce, and growing inequalities. Alongside these, RBC set key ambitions to address them, mobilizing its business, people, operations and community investments to drive progress on them.

"Climate change and biodiversity loss have the potential to undermine our collective ability to thrive and prosper. By supporting nature-based solutions, we help to address both of these urgent challenges," Thea Silver, Senior Director, Environmental Impact, Sustainability and Impact, RBC, says. "We are proud to support the important work of Forests Canada and know these funds will help to advance their mission to conserve, restore and grow forests to sustain life and communities today and for future generations."

Donations to Forests Canada can have a meaningful impact in communities across Canada, as the organization plants millions of trees each year and monitors the long-term health and resilience of tens of millions more already planted. These growing forests clean the air we breathe and water we drink while reducing soil erosion, protecting floodplains, enhancing farmlands, and creating much-needed habitat and travel corridors for birds and wildlife.

The work of Forests Canada and other non-profit organizations is integral to more than just the health of people and planet, but also to the economic health of communities across Canada.

"Forests provide essential environmental and ecosystem services and are a key source of economic prosperity across Canada. Creating thriving forests and ensuring their long-term health creates jobs spanning various restoration roles from seed collection to nursery operations, land prep and planting, maintenance, monitoring and assessments," Kaknevicius says. "Our thanks again to RBC Foundation for recognizing that healthy forests contribute to a healthy economy."

About Forests Canada



From the annual collection of millions of viable tree seeds to building a comprehensive network of experienced planting partners who care about the long-term health of Canada's forested landscapes, non-profit charity Forests Canada has proven itself as an advocate of healthy ecosystems and economies. With interactive education programs inspiring the next generation of forest stewards, and high-quality restoration programs supporting local jobs and communities, we have proudly built the infrastructure needed to ensure the greatest possible outcomes for Canada's forests from coast to coast to coast.

We conserve, restore and grow Canada's forests to sustain life and communities. Visit www.ForestsCanada.ca or follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn to find out more.

