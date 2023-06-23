The new RBC Foundation Green Skills Scholarship will award up to 30 students to return to or continue their green skills education in five key sectors

TORONTO, June 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, RBC launched the new Green Skills Scholarship through the RBC Foundation. This scholarship aims to support adults interested in enhancing their skillset to take on opportunities in the growing green economy sector and help address pressing environmental challenges.

According to a report by RBC Economics titled, Green Collar Jobs: The skills revolution Canada needs to reach Net Zero, 1 million Canadian jobs – or 15% of the labour force – will be disrupted over the next 10 years as the country transitions towards a net-zero economy. The report outlines how upskilling and equipping Canadians with green skills may help achieve a net-zero economy, and this scholarship is intended to help facilitate an effective and inclusive green transition through building a resilient and talented workforce.

"Climate change connects us all as we work towards building a better future," said Mark Beckles, vice president, Social Impact and Innovation, RBC. "Making sure that Canadians have access to continued education is key and this scholarship will provide adult learners with the chance to bring their passions to life while focusing on the development of new pathways in five greening sectors of Canada's economy."

The scholarship was created as part of the RBC Foundation's commitment to providing $100 million by 2025 to support innovation, data and technologies for our shared future through philanthropic support. Recipients will be selected based on criteria including commitment to environmentalism, innovation, career aspirations and financial need.

More about The RBC Foundation Green Skills Scholarship:

Awarded To : Adult learners over the age of 25 who are Canadian citizens or permanent residents starting or returning to post-secondary studies in an eligible field of study: buildings and construction, agriculture and food production, transportation, waste management and recycling, or renewable energy, at an eligible Canadian institution. Applicants will demonstrate their:

: Adult learners over the age of 25 who are Canadian citizens or permanent residents starting or returning to post-secondary studies in an eligible field of study: buildings and construction, agriculture and food production, transportation, waste management and recycling, or renewable energy, at an eligible Canadian institution. Applicants will demonstrate their: Commitment to Environmentalism: with a clear commitment to environmental sustainability, conservation, or other related areas, particularly in their industry or workplace.

Innovation: with ideas or projects related to making their industry or workplace more environmentally sustainable or green.

Career Aspirations: with clear and achievable career aspirations in the field of environmentalism, and who can demonstrate how the scholarship will help them achieve their goals.

Financial Need : with demonstrated financial need, such as those who are supporting dependents or are living in low-income households.

: with demonstrated financial need, such as those who are supporting dependents or are living in low-income households. Scholarships Available : Up to 30 scholarships valued from $5,000 to $10,000 per year, for up to two years or until the diploma or certificate is obtained for the program of study under which the scholarship is awarded.

: Up to 30 scholarships valued from to per year, for up to two years or until the diploma or certificate is obtained for the program of study under which the scholarship is awarded. Funds applied to: Tuition and other post-secondary/living expenses.

To apply, learn more or view full eligibility requirements of the RBC Foundation Green Skills Scholarship, visit: rbc.com/greenscholarship.

