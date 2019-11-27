RBC Challenge for Centraide: 350 000 $ to give vulnerable people a step up

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, professional athletes and 500 corporate employees spent their lunch break taking part in the 22nd RBC Challenge for Centraide, a relay race up the steps of Place Ville Marie, and raised $350,000 from the event.

The challenge had two goals: break the record up this landmark building in downtown Montreal in less than 2 minutes, 38 seconds and raise money for Centraide of Greater Montreal to give people experiencing poverty and exclusion a step up in life.

Organized in collaboration with Place Ville Marie, this year's edition of the sports challenge resulted in $25,000 more than last year.

The professional athletes who joined this year's challenge were Eric Radford (figure skating), Camille Ruest (figure skating), Benoit St-Amand (sledge hockey), and Andrew Wolfe (figure skating).

About RBC

RBC contributes to community wealth by supporting a wide diversity of community initiatives through donations, community investment, sponsorships and employee volunteer work. In 2018, RBC awarded over $79.9 million to different causes around the world.

rbc.com

About Centraide of Greater Montreal

Centraide of Greater Montreal is active in the territories of Laval, Montreal and the South Shore. About 57,000 volunteers are involved with the 350 agencies that it supports, and 22,000 volunteers work on its annual campaign. Centraide has a presence in 18 regions in Quebec and is supported by private, public and parapublic corporations and institutions as well as large trade unions. The money raised is invested locally to break the cycle of poverty and social exclusion. For more information: centraide-mtl.org.

SOURCE Centraide of Greater Montreal

For further information: Annick Gagnon, Public Relations Advisor, Centraide of Greater Montreal, 514 288-1261, ext. 242, gagnona@centraide-mtl.org; Denis Dubé, Director of Communications, RBC Royal Bank, 514 874-6556, denis.dube@rbc.com

Related Links

http://www.centraide-mtl.org

