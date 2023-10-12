TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Following the recent terrorist attacks on Israel, RBC today announced an initial donation of $250,000 to be divided between the Canadian Red Cross Middle East Humanitarian Crisis Appeal and the United Jewish Appeal.

The donation will provide aid for immediate and future humanitarian and relief needs on the ground, including lifesaving interventions, ongoing relief efforts, and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise. RBC continues to assess additional opportunities for support based on evolving needs.

"Over the last few days, we have heard from friends, colleagues and communities expressing their outrage, hurt and sorrow over the terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas. People have suffered devastating trauma, innocent civilians have lost their lives, families have been forever changed, and communities near and far are left grieving and fearful of what tomorrow brings. They need our support," said Dave McKay, president and CEO, RBC. "We are horrified by the murder and deaths of civilians and families. We must unite in our shared hope for peace, healing and the end of violence in the region."

Those wanting to help support relief efforts are encouraged to donate online at www.jewishtoronto.com or www.redcross.ca. RBC branches across Canada will also be accepting donations to the Canadian Red Cross.

For further information: Stephanie Bannan, [email protected], RBC Communications